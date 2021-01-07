Happy 50th anniversary, Jamie Rosso Brown.
She probably has no idea what 50th anniversary she could be associated with since she graduated from Lyndon State College in 2005.
Before she transferred to Lyndon, Rosso spent a year at Eastern Connecticut State University. The Wilmington High basketball star averaged six points a game that freshman season in Willimantic.
Eastern Connecticut is celebrating its 50th year of women’s basketball.
Celebrating might not be the right word since the Warriors are one of the Little East Conference teams opting out of the season due to COVID.
LEC member Castleton University is going on with the show.
The pull toward Vermont and her boyfriend Chris Brown was too great. She left Eastern Connecticut and wound up having a Hall of Fame career for the Hornets by scoring more than 1,000 points. She helped lead them to a Sunrise Conference championship and was the team MVP.
While she was doing her thing in Stannard Gymnasium, so was Chris. He scored more than 1,400 points and his senior year he averaged a double-double, 22 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Evidently, Chris was a late bloomer. He did not reach the 1,000-point standard at Wilmington High School.
Jamie did. She left Wilmington with 1,471 points.
Now husband and wife, they each have their plaque in the Lyndon Hall of Fame.
Tough decisionsPeople other than those at Eastern Connecticut are having to make difficult decisions in the basketball world due to COVID.
Windsor High girls basketball coach Bruce Mackay, a septuagenarian, stepped aside due to a reluctance to coaching in a COVID climate and then Danville High girls coach Tammy Rainville did the same thing.
Eastern Connecticut’s decision leaves the Little East Conference with five women’s basketball teams.
“I think everyone has to make the decision that is best for their institution,” Castleton women’s coach Tim Barrett said.
Barrett said he sees Eastern Connecticut’s decision as somewhat unique because it closes the women’s basketball season at the school but not the men’s.
That is similar to what has happened at Duke where the men are playing but the women have decided to cancel the remainder of the season.
Barrett’s Spartans went home for the holidays but have been back practicing since Jan. 4. They are preparing for a season opener at UMass-Dartmouth on Jan. 23.
There will be no spectators permitted at Castleton’s home games, not even parents. The games will be webcast.
Barrett said the players arrived back from vacation “in average shape.”
Many of the players, especially those living out of state, did not have gyms available to them while they were home.
One player not returning to the team this season is North Country Union graduate Kylie Wright.
Barrett said she will be back next year but made the decision because of the courses now being online at Castleton.
The squad has shown they are excited about being back, Barrett said.
A couple of the newcomers who are standing out are Bellows Falls’ Taylor Goodell and Grace Turner, a post player from Wyoming.
“Taylor is going to be a contributor eventually,” Barrett said. “She is still trying to adjust to the speed of the college game.
“I really like her upside. She has impressed us with her attitude and willingness to learn. I think her role will increase as the season goes on.
“Grace was injured last year and she needs to get back into basketball shape. I think her role will also increase as the year goes along.”
Sizing up the LECThe Little East teams women’s basketball teams deciding to play a conference schedule this year are Castleton, Plymouth State, UMass-Dartmouth, Keene State and Rhode Island College.
Castleton’s home opener is Feb. 3 against Plymouth State.
Barrett said that unlike in other years, it is impossible for him to gauge the strength of Little East teams.
“It’s hard. I have no idea what the rosters look like and about which players came back,” he said. “There is a lot of uncertainty.”
“If I had to pick one team that’s the top team, it would be Rhode Island College,” Keene State women’s coach Keith Boucher said.
“I thought Eastern and Rhode Island were the best teams and Eastern isn’t playing,” Boucher said.
“It’s hard to say what will happen. You might play a team one night and then the next time, they might not have one of their players because of contact tracing.
“COVID is like playing a game of tag and you don’t know who is it. That’s not the way it is supposed to be.”
Barrett feels good about the safety of his team. The players will be tested for COVID three times a week as the time for playing games draws closer. He said they are following all of the protocols of the conference and the state.
Otter Valley SouthYou can add Otter Valley Union High School graduate Nate Hudson to the Keene State baseball roster. Hudson is on the 2021 roster joining former Otter teammates Pat McKeighan and Josh Beayon who were members of the 2020 Keene State team.
Spring footballAfter a fall in which more than 1,200 NCAA Division III football games were canceled and only five played, some teams will be trying to make up for lost time with a spring season.
There will be more than 160 Division III games in a season spanning from February through May.
Castleton University and the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference will not be among them.
Some Castleton fall sports team losing out on their 2020 season are planning to engage in some type of spring season but football is not in that group.
“There were only two schools (in the ECFC) that were interested in having a season with a championship,” Castleton Athletic Director Deanna Tyson.
“Some of it was that we did not want to infringe on our spring sports which already lost one season.”
The Castleton football team will be involved in the spring non-pads practices that are permitted by the NCAA.
The University of New Hampshire and the Colonial Athletic Association will play a six-game spring football season. UNH opens with a Friday night home game on March 5 against the University of Albany.
