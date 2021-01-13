Jaxson Emerton will feel right at home in Castleton. He hails from Maypearl, Texas, a town of just over 1,000 residents. The Maypearl High quarterback is trading one Mayberry for another.
“He can run and throw which is something that has become more and more coveted,” Castleton University coach Tony Volpone said.
That athleticism comes in a 6-foot, 165-pound package.
Volpone credits his graduate assistant Denver Divens with doing a good job of recruiting Emerton throughout the high school cycle.
Volpone’s wide receiver Caezar Williams also gets a slice of the credit for bringing Emerton into the Spartan family.
When Williams was home in Round Rock, Texas, he made the 150-mile drive to Maypearl to talk with Emerton about making the transition from Texas to Vermont.
“I know he did meet in person with Caezar. From what I understand Caezar went to see him when he was home for Thanksgiving and they threw the ball around a little,” Volpone said.
“He is a great kid, a high character kid,” Maypearl football coach Sam Riepe said of Emerton. “He loves the game and will do anything he can do to get on the field and play.”
Spartan springVolpone is hoping to get the players in the weight room on Feb. 15 and then begin the nontraditional practices allowed by the NCAA on March 15. The spring football season will end on May 1 with combine testing day.
Playing far from homeA lot of college baseball coaches are hoping to play games this season using a localized schedule with no overnight trips.
Bob Godlewski, the former coach at Rutland’s College of St. Joseph, is casting a wider net. Much wider.
Godlewski is the baseball coach at Bryant & Stratton College in Albany. His Bobcats have a 48-game slate planned, 38 of the games coming on one four-week swing through Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida. All but four of the games are NAIA contests.
They will be busing to that southeastern swing in four weeks.
Godlewski’s teams have flown for this trip in the past but with the pandemic hanging around, he feels the bus is the better option.
“If something happens, you can’t get your money back. These kids don’t want credit,” Godlewski said.
The odyssey begins on Feb. 13 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama against Stillman College located on a campus known for its stately magnolia trees.
The Bobcats will be gone for four weeks. They will not return to avoid quarantining in New York during the middle of their season.
“You can do that now with online classes,” Godlewski said.
Godlewski, also a former coach of the Lakes Region American Legion baseball team, is hoping to get back to Vermont this spring and summer to look for players.
“Vermont is a small state. It doesn’t have as many players as some places but there are kids there who can play,” Godlewski said. “They’re hidden.
“Ted (Castleton University coach Ted Shipley) does a great job getting Vermont players and I’d like to steal a few,” Godlewski said.
D3 hoops percolating
It seems to be pretty much business as usual for the NCAA Division I basketball teams. You can get a full menu of games each night on your television.
Things are slower at the Division III level but those teams did have their busiest day yet this past Saturday when there were 14 games across the country involving Division III teams.
Soon, the Little East Conference and Castleton University will be joining the party.
The Spartans are scheduled to tip off their season on Jan. 23 with a LEC doubleheader at UMass Dartmouth. The women will tip off at 2 p.m. and the men at 4:30 p.m.
