Vermont Basketball Coaches Executive Director Dave Fredrickson sees the important events around basketball that help make a team as missing.
“It’s sad. We used get the kids together at the house to watch Duke games or have them over for breakfast before Saturday practice.
“Now, you aren’t supposed to do those things,” Fredrickson said.
But at least the games are starting. Those extra little touches Fredrickson speaks of are just something else to look forward to when the time is right.
VBCA Coaches Poll
The VBCA’s preseason coaches poll was not available on the eve of the opening high school basketball games.
“We’ve got the people (voters) in place but it’s been so long since we’ve played, they probably forgot about it,” Fredrickson said.
He promised to get the poll fired up soon.
Brown keeps winning
Joe Brown was the coach of the Vermont Mountaineers when they won the New England Collegiate Baseball League championship in 2015 and also won the NECBL title at the helm of the Sanford Mainers in 2008.
It appears Brown has another special team on his hands this for this spring. His Cortland State Red Dragons are ranked No. 8 nationally in the Perfect Game Poll for Division III and 22nd in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Preseason Poll.
His career record at Cortland is a gaudy 752-205-4.
