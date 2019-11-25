The kid from Wilder is doing OK for himself.
Hartford High School graduate Ryan McCarthy is one of 15 national finalists for the Eddie Robinson Award, the football coach of the year honor at the FCS level. He has his Central Connecticut Blue Devils in a first-round playoff game on Saturday at Albany after piloting Central to an 11-1 season.
His team was unbeaten at the FCS level, its loss a narrow 34-29 decision against Eastern Michigan, a team at the FBS level.
“Growing up in Hartford, a few years after Ryan, he was an easy guy to look up to as I got into coaching,” Castleton University men’s lacrosse coach Bo McDougall said. “He was the first guy I knew who I got to see climb the ladder in the profession.
“Ryan does everything first class. Even at a small summer camp here in Vermont years ago, Ryan approached each practice with professionalism and attention to detail that a lot of other guys didn’t show.
“That’s just how Ryan is and why he is in the position he’s in now.”
Should McCarthy’s Blue Devils upend Albany, they will head to No. 5 Montana which had a first-round bye.
___
New Hampshire fell short of making the FCS playoffs. The Wildcats’ win over Maine on Saturday and their 6-5 record was not quite enough to get them in.
Jeff Carter, a 6-foot-4, 297-pound offensive lineman, played in 11 games for UNH and Otter Valley’s Carson Leary played in eight games at defensive end and forced a fumble.
UNH did a good job of protecting its house, finishing 5-0 at Wildcat Stadium.
___
You knew former Castleton University men’s hockey coach Alex Todd would get things going with the new program at Trine University in Angola, Indiana.
Todd took over a Castleton program that had gone 0-44 in its first two seasons.
He quickly built a winner. The Spartans’ 22-4-1 record for the 2010-11 season and the 17-6-4 mark in the 2006-07 campaign are especially memorable.
The building continues at the Division III school in Indiana. Todd was hired at the Thunder’s first coach and the team made its debut in 2017, finishing 6-17-2. Last year the Thunder was 10-13-2.
The progression continues. Todd has the Thunder off to a 5-3 start this season.
___
Rutland’s Kristina Bellomo had a goal for the Lake Forest College women’s hockey team in its 6-5 victory over St. Scholastica this season. Bellomo is a senior at the Illinois school.
___
Rutland High graduate Noah Tyson has picked up where he left off last season when he was the NESCAC Rookie of the Year in men’s basketball.
Tyson has helped Colby to a 5-0 start by averaging 13 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
Tyson and the Mules will be at Middlebury Colllege on Jan. 17.
His homecoming is shaping up as a marquee game. Middlebury is also 5-0 and ranked No. 5 in the D3basketball.com Top 25 Poll. Colby is unranked but has received votes.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
