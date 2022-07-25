Rutland Country Club’s Jared Nelson is as elite as they come on the golf course.
His talent has shined in a big way this summer, winning the Vermont Amateur and New England Amateur.
The 22-year Nelson that wrapped up his collegiate career at the University of Connecticut was the 12th Rutland Country Club golfer to claim the Vermont Am and just the fourth Vermonter to win the New England Am, a 93-year old tournament.
Let’s take a look at the other three Vermonters reach the pinnacle of amateur golf in New England and the elite company that Nelson now holds.
Shawn Baker was the first Vermonter to ever win the New England Am, winning the 1989 tournament, held at Rutland Country Club.
The Brattleboro Country Club standout was the preeminent Vermont amateur golfer of the 1980s. He claimed five Vermont Am titles in the decade, winning it in 1983, 1985, 1986, 1987 and 1989.
Similar to Nelson, he pulled off the Vermont Am and New England Am champion double dip in 1989.
Baker had a standout career at Central Connecticut State University, where he was a three-time All-American and a third-place finisher at Division II nationals.
Baker was inducted into the CCSU Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997.
Ekwanok Country Club’s Hans Albertsson was the next Vermonter to win the New England Am, doing so the year after Baker, in 1990.
It was the kickoff to a great decade for Albertsson in the Vermont amateur ranks.
Albertsson had broken through for a Vermont Amateur championship in 1988, snapping a three-year championship run by Baker, but he took his game to the next level at the turn of the decade, winning three consecutive Vermont Ams, in 1990, 1991 and 1992.
He had a successful collegiate career at Wake Forest University, where he was an All-American and All-ACC selection.
Evan Russell was the most recent Vermont golfer to win the New England Am before Nelson’s victory.
Russell, then golfing for the Country Club of Vermont, won the championship in 2013, where he shot 5-under, winning the tournament by one stroke.
Russell is a multiple-time Vermont Amateur champion, winning the tournament in 2013 and 2014. He’s still among the state’s most elite amateur golfers and finished in eighth in this year’s Vermont Amateur.
The Kimball Union Academy graduate had a standout collegiate career at the University of Hartford, where he was an Division I All-New England selection three times.
OUT OF STATE TESTSSome times a change of pace can be good for a team.
A pair of Rutland Country football teams will have just that this fall.
Rutland High School and Mill River Union High School both have an out-of-state game scheduled.
Rutland makes the trip to play Concord High School, in New Hampshire, under the lights on Sept. 30.
Concord is a Division I team in the Granite State. The team went just 3-7 last year, but played a tough schedule with the likes of elite clubs such as Winnacunnet and Exeter lining up against them last season.
Mill River, led by new coach Phil Hall, welcomes Newport High School, also of New Hampshire, to North Clarendon in the final week of the regular season on Oct. 22.
Newport is coming off very successful season. The Tigers, who won the 2020 Division IV state championship, were a perfect 7-0 heading into the D-IV semifinals last season, but were upset by fourth-seeded Fall Mountain.
Over the last two seasons, Newport has a 14-2 record, so Mill River will surely have a big test in this late-season contest.
