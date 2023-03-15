There will be a new varsity baseball coach at Mill River. Bastian Auer takes over with Phil Severy, Wayne Rochon and Nick Webb also on the staff.
Auer said it is a staff that has seen this edition of Mill River varsity baseball players progress since they were participating in tee ball many years ago.
“We are excited for the kids having an opportunity in an environment where they can build on their skills,” Auer said.
Nearly all members of the baseball team played on the winning football this fall.
“We are evaluating everything in the baseball program,” Auer said.
The opener is April 20 at Springfield’s Birsky/Wyman Field and the home opener will be April 25 against Green Mountain.
The Minutemen will be competing in a preseason tournament in Warrensburg, New York with several other teams on April 10.
“Kim Maniery (the athletic director) set it up,” Auer said.
The event features three New York state teams and Mill River. Mill River will play Salem-Cambridge, Warrensburg battles Northern Adirondack. Shortly after that, the losing teams meet in a consolation game and the winners meet for the championship.
“It’s old school,” Warrensburg coach Mike Perrone said, noting that the games will be played using wood bats.
Two fields will be used.
FAMILY AFFAIR
It was one of those days a family talks about for a long. long time. It will come up at reunions and holiday gatherings.
The day was Saturday, March 11 and the family was the Eaton family.
Kyle Eaton, nephew of Proctor High Athletic Director Jake Eaton and son of Jeff and Michele Eaton, scored a team-high 19 points to lead CVU to a victory over Rice, giving the Redhawks their first state championship in boys basketball.
While this was going on, nearly 2,000 miles away at Austin’s UFCU-Disch-Falk Field, Kyle’s brother Ryan Eaton was a bright spot in Manhattan’s lineup, slapping two base hits in a 10-4 loss to the University of Texas.
RAMPAGING REECE
Castleton University third baseman Reece de Castro has always been an outstanding contact hitter whether it was wearing the Rutland High or the Riutland Post 31 uniform.
Now, he has added a lot more pop to that contact. He is batting .306 and more than half of his 12 hits are for extra bases — three doubles, two triples and two home runs.
“He is fit. He trains hard and he knows how to work,” Castleton coach Ted Shipley said.
The 4-6 Spartans recently returned from playing games in Alabama, an experience that Shipley felt was valuable for exposing areas where the team needs work.
“Our pitchers have to give up fewer walks and throw more quality strikes,” Shipley said.
“It is the same thing hitting. We need to swing at more good pitches. But we are still early.”
A bright spot in Alabama was the pitching of Riley Orr who struck out 14 in his seven-inning victory over MUW.
“He did all the training and played high level baseball over the summer,” Shipley said of the Lake George High graduate.
Orr played for the Glens Falls Dragons during the summer.
Next up for the Spartans is a doubleheader on Saturday in Northborough, Massachusetts against Fisher College.
The following Saturday (March 25), the Spartans are in Boston to play their first Little East Conference games, a doubleheader against UMass Boston.
HUDSON CATCHES FIRE
Keene State won two straight baseball games in Myrtle Beach, beating Wells 11-5 and Salem State 9-3.
Otter Valley’s Nate Hudson went 4-for-9 over the two games and knocked in two runs against Wells. His former OV teammate Josh Beayon had two hits against Salem State.
Wednesday, Keene defeated Worcester State 3-0 with Otter Valley’s Patrick McKeighan picking up the victory, allowing only one hit over four innings.
Greg Balch, the Vermont head coach for the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, is also in Myrtle Beach. He is there to watch his son Seth Balch pitch for the New England College baseball team.
