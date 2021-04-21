The National Federation of State High School Associations, which the Vermont Principals’ Association is part of, announced major changes for wrestling that will take effect for the 2023-24 season.
Beginning that season, states will have a choice of 12, 13 or 14 weight classes for both boys and girls competition in high school wrestling.
This will be the first separate weight classes established for girls in high school wrestling, and it marks the first time that state associations will have a choice in the number of weight classes.
These revisions were among a handful of decisions made at the NFHS Wrestling Rules Committee meeting held virtually April 7-9. They were then approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.
States must select one of the three sets (12, 13 or 14) of weight classes for girls and one of the three sets (12, 13 or 14) for boys. They cannot adopt all three sets and cannot switch back and forth during the season.
The following weight classes (in pounds) were established for girls competition (girls wrestling girls), effective July 1, 2023:
12 Weight Classes – 100, 107, 114, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 165, 185, 235.
13 Weight Classes – 100, 106, 112, 118, 124, 130, 136, 142, 148, 155, 170, 190, 235.
14 Weight Classes – 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 135, 140, 145, 155, 170, 190, 235.
The following weight classes were established for boys competition (boys wrestling boys or girls wrestling boys), effective July 1, 2023:
12 Weight Classes – 108, 116, 124, 131, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 190, 215, 285
13 Weight Classes – 107, 114, 121, 127, 133, 139, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215, 285
14 Weight Classes – 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 144, 150, 157, 165, 175, 190, 215, 285
“Previous surveys have indicated a varying number of weight classes that states wanted, so the committee attempted to meet the needs of as many people as possible,” said Elliot Hopkins, NFHS director of sports and student services and liaison to the Wrestling Rules Committee, in a press release.
“We have more and more state associations sponsoring girls wrestling and holding state championships for girls, so the committee believed it was time to establish uniform weight classifications for girls.”
Multiple changes are put into play for next winter.
One is that the NFHS is establishing a separate five-minute timeout has for evaluation of potential head and neck injuries involving the cervical column (HNC) and/or nervous system by a on-site professional.
Another change for next year addresses the amount of matches allowed in one day of competition. Currently, a wrestler can’t wrestle in more than five matches, excluding forfeits, in one day.
The NFHS is bumping that number up to six matches allowed in a day, for a postseason qualifying tournament or state championship event.
The revised rule reads, “No wrestler shall wrestle in more than six matches (championship or consolation), excluding forfeits, in any one day of a tournament conducted by the state high school association for qualification to the state high school championships or the specific state championships.”
Increasing the total allows for postseason tournaments with more than eight competitors in a weight class to complete the tournament in one day.
Two other minor changes were made in the rules for next year. There will no longer be a requirement to wear low-cut socks as a part of the weigh-in procedure, and a change was made dealing with choice of position during bad time.
VT ShamrocksThe 16U AA/AAA Vermont Shamrocks girls ice hockey team is heading to the Chipotle USA Hockey National Championships.
Standout Rutland freshman Elizabeth Cooley is one of the girls on Shamrocks team heading to the tournament.
The whole roster is: Sabrina Brunet, Elizabeth Cooley, Leah Coulombe, Isabel Donza, Jodie Gratton, Rebecca McKelvey, Vittoria Pizzagalli, Louisa Thomsen, Ella Tucker, Forwards; Channing Brush, Karina Bushweller, Skylar Haley, Molly Parker, Ashley Stempek, Zoe Tewksbury, Defensemen; Olivia Dallamura, Abigail Hodsden, Goaltenders.
The coaches are Matthew Brush, Vika Simons and Brent Tewksbury.
They locked up their when they beat the New Hampshire Wildcats 2-1 in overtime of the New England Regional Semifinals on April 11. They lost to Casco Bay, from Maine, in the finals, but the semifinal win earned their national championship spot.
The Shamrocks had previous wins over the New Hampshire East Eagles and the Shoreline Sharks.
The Shamrocks are in the Girls Tier II 16U AA Division, where they’ll be in the Olympic Pool, along with Steel City Selects, from Pennsylvania, and the South Anchorage Oilers, from Alaska. There are three other pools of teams, the NHL Pool, the Liberty Pool and the USA Pool.
The tournament starts on April 29 in Denver, Colorado and wraps up on May 3.
UConn golfers
Rutland High graduates Jared Nelson and Logan Broyles, now at the University of Connecticut, were back on the golf course this past weekend competing in The Rutherford at Penn State.
The Huskies finished sixth out of 14 teams in the tournament. Nelson finished the tournament at 4-over, which earned him a tie for 16th. Broyles competed as an individual, shooting 20-over in 66th.
