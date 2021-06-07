Macalyster Perry was a hurdler without a track. West Rutland High School only recently added a track and field program and there is no track on the grounds of the beautiful marble school building.
He did not let that stop him. He became a Division IV state champion and state record holder in the 110-meter hurdles. He also became the D-IV state champion in the 100-meter dash, the 200 and the 300-meter hurdles.
“It is really tough preparing for the hurdles without having a track,” West Rutland coach Dillon Zaengle said. “We have a few portable hurdles.
“He is just a natural athlete. The big part of it was just what he did.”
Perry did get on a track two days before the state meet in Manchester. The Golden Horde went over to Fair Haven Union High School and worked out on the Slaters’ track.
Perry said the day in Fair Haven was invaluable.
“I was able to get my steps down. It made me a lot more comfortable,” the senior said.
Perry surprised himself a couple of years ago by gravitating to the hurdles.
“I have never been very flexible so it is not an event I thought I would be good at. I tried it about two years ago and I loved it,” Perry said.
He immersed himself in the event, studying instructional videos and apply the knowledge he gained.
Perry is not done with track and field. He will be going to Castleton University to pursue a degree in business and will compete for the Spartans in track and field.
“I am very excited about that,” Perry said.
Northern exposureThe first year that Suzanne Mears took over the Burr and Burton Academy girls soccer program, she got a wake-up call in the Division I playoffs.
“We went to the playoffs and were not prepared,” Mears said.
The culprit was the schedule. The Bulldogs did not play any schools from the northern part of the state.
Mears knew that something had to change. That is why the Bulldogs’ scheduled is liberally sprinkled with some of the best girls soccer teams from the northern tier.
BBA will get a taste of northern soccer from the beginning this year, opening the season on Sept. 4 with St. Johnsbury.
They will also play CVU and Essex at home.
A new addition to the BBA schedule will be a game against Colchester, coached by Rutland High graduate Jeff Paul.
Currier’s Stags huge storyFormer University of Vermont coach Bill Currier and his Fairfield University baseball team wrote one of the greatest stories in NCAA Division I baseball this spring.
The clock finally struck midnight for the Cinderella Stags with a 12-2 loss to Texas in the Austin Regional.
What they did earlier in the evening, though, stamped their 39-5 record with legitimacy. They eliminated No. 21 Arizona State with a 9-7 victory.
Fairfield played only a conference schedule during the regular season so there were skeptics who doubted that the Stags’ remarkable record really meant all that much.
Beating a traditional power like the Sun Devils showed the type of program that Currier is building in Connecticut.
