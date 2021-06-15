Proctor softball coach Abby Bennett knows what an NCAA Division III softball player looks like. She has a pretty good reference point: herself.
Bennett had an outstanding career as a catcher at Elmira College. Her arm was a cannon. Opponents were not likely to try to take many liberties on the base paths once she sent the message.
The 2005 Elmira graduate once gunned down a school record 15 runners attempting to steal in a single season. She threw out four Hartwick runners attempting to steal in one game, also a program record.
Bennett believes her catcher this past season Sydney Wood has the qualities to play softball at Norwich University.
Bennett began putting Wood behind the plate as an eighth grader when she moved Allie Almond from catcher to center fielder.
Wood’s trademark as a catcher is toughness. She is not afraid to hold her ground and apply the tag against a hard-charging runner.
“I think she can hit at that level,” Bennett said.
Bennett also believes versatility is something that could help Wood earn her way into the Cadets’ lineup eventually.
She envisions her as a first baseman if Norwich is already set with their catcher.
“She can play any position,” Bennett said.
The part of the game she needs the work on behind the plate, Bennett said, is her throws to second base. She can get a lot behind her throw when releasing the ball while still in her crouch but slows down some when getting up to throw.
One thing is certain. Wood won’t quibble any plan for putting her at another position. She just loves softball.
Electric openerThe Norwich University football team will kick off the season in a way they never have before — at home under the Friday Night Lights.
Salve Regina University will provide the opposition on Sept. 3 with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Norwich spokesman James Thieverge said that Saturday, Sept. 4 was already a busy day at Sabine Field with a soccer doubleheader. The Cadet men are playing Wentworth and the women’s soccer team is going against St. Joseph’s of Maine.
It made sense to shift the football game to Friday night.
That makes for a big opening college football weekend in Vermont with the Cadets playing on Friday night and Castleton hosting Plymouth State the next day.
Applejack scheduleManchester Town Manager John O’Keefe said the preseason college soccer season at Manchester’s Applejack Stadium has not been solidified.
But he has a general idea of what the schedule will look like and it is an attractive one.
The stadium will be the site of two regular season games this season, one featuring the University of Vermont women’s team and the other the Clarkson University men’s side.
The Applejack preseason lineup will include a University of Vermont women’s game, games for both the Castleton University men’s and women’s teams, and a Middlebury vs. Williams contest.
Others could be added.
Just for kicksFormer White River Post 84 power hitter Moises Celaya is the kicker and punter for the Colby College football team.
There was video of him a couple of days ago booming field goal attempts through the uprights from 45 yards. They were going through with plenty to spare.
This comes five months after ACL reconstruction.
