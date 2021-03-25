You can’t talk about Devil’s Bowl without mentioning Ed Fabian. West Rutland’s Fabian is a large part of the West Haven stock car track from the beginning right up through when it converted from an asphalt/dirt track to one large dirt track in 2018.
Fabian was a friend to anyone involved in racing around these parts.
When he died this week, there were heavy hearts in the racing community as well as the community in general.
He did much of the work in building Devil’s Bowl Speedway back in the 1960s.
He connected the eras of Devil’s Bowl Speedway from original owner C.J. Richards through current owners Mike and Alayne Bruno.
“Ed was just a great friend. He would stop in the office from time to time,” Devil’s Bowl’s media coordinator and marketing director Justin St. Louis said.
He was 83 when he died on Monday but even as recently as 2018 he was hauling dirt in a dump truck in helping to reconfigure the West Haven track.
The Bowl was not the first track Fabian worked on. Stock car historian Bill Ladabouche has a grainy photo that shows a young Ed Fabian helping to build the Pico Raceway in 1951.
Pico had a short life, running just a couple of years. It is was located near the GE plant in Rutland.
It was a treat to be given a tour of Ed Fabian’s shop in West Rutland with all of its racing memorabilia and to hear his tales about drivers and their cars.
Ladabouche calls Fabian’s collection his “toy box.”
When Devil’s Bowl has its season opener on May 1, there will be plenty of people thinking about Ed Fabian.
Pinkus magicBurr and Burton Academy graduates Hannah and Grace Pinkus are working overtime. The sisters each were involved in the game-winning goals for their college soccer teams recently.
Hannah knocked in the winning goal in OT for Colgate in the win over Navy and Grace assisted on the golden goal for Massachusetts with her cross in the 2-1 victory over Fordham.
Oxbow’s FornwaltMadie Fornwalt, who helped pitch Oxbow Union High School to state softball titles in 2017 and 2018, is 2-2 for Division I Merrimack College.
The Warriors are 4-8 and Fornwalt is the only one on the staff with two victories.
Marching out
The Castleton Athletic Marching Band was a great addition to the school’s football games.
The halftime performances jazzed up the event and it was also a highlight of the pregame scene when the band stopped before the game in front of the president’s tailgate and played music for the entertainment of fans as they munched on their delectable fare.
It is a tradition that will be missed this fall at Dave Wolk Stadium.
It was one of the programs cut at the school and leaves a hole in those autumn afternoons.
Currier cruisingFormer University of Vermont coach Bill Currier has his Fairfield University baseball team off to a 4-0 start after sweeping a series from Canisius.
Former UVM assistant baseball coach Steve Trimper also has his Stetson University baseball team out of the gate successfully. The Hatters are 14-7.
CU spring footballThe Castleton University football team has been through four of its spring practices and Missisquoi Valley Union High School’s Ethan Kelleher has caught the coaching staff’s eye.
Head coach Tony Volpone said the coaches have been impressed with Kelleher in the weight room and in his ability to move at linebacker.
One of the latest committed recruits on Volpone’s board is Joshua Peters from Bay High School in Mississippi.
Peters was a quarterback in high school but is athletic enough to help the Spartans elsewhere. That will be in the defensive secondary where the Spartans are thin.
Volpone saw athleticism and confidence when watching Peters on film.
Peters in an avid outdoorsman and the lifestyle of the Northeast was an attraction for him, Volpone said.
