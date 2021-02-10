The recruiting component is a drain on on some college basketball coaches. It happens to be a part of the job that Brad Rideout relishes.
That is one reason he jumped at the women’s basketball coaching post at Vermont Technical College in Randolph.
Rideout coached the Mill River Union High School girls varsity basketball team last year and before that was at the helm of the Green Mountain College women’s basketball team until the Poultney school closed its doors.
“The biggest attraction is that you get to build the team with your own type of players,” Rideout said of the move back to the college game.
“The second biggest thing is that you get to meet so many great people in the recruiting process. You meet so many great families and great kids.
“You don’t get everyone that you want but you meet a lot of great people out there on the recruiting trail.”
The Green Knights are not playing basketball this season, opting out because of the pandemic.
That is allowing Rideout time to recruit as he works as a para-educator at Mill River.
Recruiting is the lifeblood of a college basketball program and the Vermont Tech roster is in serious need of an infusion of players.
“That is going to be the biggest challenge. It is going to be a lot of working the phones and beating the bushes,” Rideout said.
“I think it will be easier recruiting at Vermont Tech than at Green Mountain because there was a time when there was a lot of uncertainty at Green Mountain.”
He has been coaching either high school or college basketball for 36 years. He feels that gives him a network to successfully recruit to the Randolph campus.
Rideout said if someone had told him 36 years ago that he would one-day be recruiting without any in-person contact, he could not have believed it.
But that is the recruiting life during a pandemic.
“I have learned a lot about technology in the last six weeks. I have done a lot of work on the phone but also text messaging, Zoom, Google and watching players on NFHS,” Rideout said.
He recently did a Zoom meeting with a player’s coach in Sydney, Australia.
“I have a lot connections and not just in the United States,” Rideout said.
He added that he will not be ignoring Vermont, though, when it comes to his recruiting ground.
The Knights are members of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association and compete in the Yankee Small College Conference where other schools are Central Maine Community College, Paul Smith’s, Hampshire College, Great Bay Community College, Southern Maine Community College, Albany College of Pharmacy, UMaine-Augusta, New Hampshire Technical Institute and Northern Essex Community College.
One of Rideout’s earliest tests will be a tournament hosted by Northern Vermont University-Johnson, Nov. 6-7. It will include NVU-Lyndon, Fisher College of Boston and Vermont Tech.
The name gameRutland won’t be the last place where a school’s team nickname or mascot is debated with fervor.
The name Ravens gained approval to replace Raiders for Rutland High School on Tuesday evening.
Mascots are always an interesting topic and fans embrace them with pride. One thing not debatable: They are important for what they represent and for the emotions they evoke.
They also are the subject for plenty of trivia: What are the only two colleges in the country where the teams are called the Catamounts?
That’s an easy one for most: The University of Vermont and Western Carolina University.
It was in 1928 that the campus newspaper The Vermont Cynic asked the students if they wanted to select a mascot. The choices ended up being Tomcats, Camels, Cows and Catamounts.
Catamounts prevailed by a final vote of 138-126.
Vermont beat WCU to the punch. Western Carolina University picked up its mascot in 1932.
The name Catamounts at WCU beat out Mountain Boomers.
How many have coached under the Catamount banner at two different schools?
Jack Leggett did. He was the baseball coach at Vermont and Western Carolina.
Leggett’s record at Vermont was 75-61. He went 302-229 at Western Carolina and 955-480-1 at Clemson.
Two Bowls, also
Just as there are two Catamounts, there are two Devil’s Bowl Speedways.
Both are dirt tracks but the answer as to whether our layout in the middle of bucolic farmland in West Haven or the Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas came first is a complicated one.
The Texas version was launched in Dallas in 1963 so that is four years ahead of the Devil’s Bowl opener in Vermont.
But the Texas track was moved and has only been in its present location since 1968, putting it a year behind the Vermont track’s first race in 1967.
