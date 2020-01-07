When the Stetson University women’s lacrosse team opens its season next month it will be counting on Marina Rotella for a big chunk of the offense.
The 2017 Rutland High School graduate set the Hatters’ record for most goals in a season in 2019 with 43 as a sophomore.
That was a year in which Rotella really grew into her role as a centerpiece of the attack after scoring eight goals coming off the bench as a freshman, two of which were against the University of Vermont.
Her 43 goals ranked sixth in the Atlantic Sun Conference.
Rotella and the Hatters open the season on Feb. 16 by hosting Oregon.
___
It has not taken former Green Mountain College coach Ben Davis long to start the climb up the ladder for the Knox College men’s basketball program. The Prairie Fire were 1-24 last year while Davis was taking Green Mountain to the national final for independent teams.
They have already won four (4-7) this season in Davis’ initial season at NCAA Division III school in Galesburg, Illinois.
It has been a long struggle for Knox. The last time the Prairie Fire had won even eight games was back in 2006-07 when they finished 8-15.
The Knox roster even bears some resemblance to the ones Davis had at Green Mountain with a first-year player from Australia and another from New Zealand.
___
Former Castleton University baseball pitcher Pat Riley, the newly minted baseball coach of Westminster College in Pennsylvania, has already cemented an agreement to play Castleton for the 2021 season.
Westminster and Castleton will meet in Newport News, Virginia.
“We will most likely play two games with them,” Castleton coach Ted Shipley said.
___
A third meeting in the Division III basketball playoffs between Windsor and Thetford is a delicious thought when contemplating the girls tournament which is scheduled to tip off March 3.
The teams split games won by a single possession, each getting the victory on their home floor. Windsor won 53-50 in Windsor and over the weekend Thetford won 43-41 with a dramatic finish. Thetford was trailing by three points with 55 ticks left on the clock. Emma Colby connected on a jumper and Emi Vaughan drained two pressure-packed free throws to pull the game out for the Panthers.
But if you are thinking the Panthers and Yellow Jackets will have things their own way and are guaranteed their rubber match in the final, scrap that thought.
It could happen but Lake Region is the real deal and capable of altering that script. The Rangers are 4-0 and own two double-digit victories over Division I teams South Burlington and Rice.
