It was chilling when Tim Collins produced a photo of Travis Roy in his Rutland home several years ago for a visitor. Roy looked fit and athletic in his Boston University hockey uniform.
Seconds after that photo was taken, Travis Roy’s life changed. Eleven seconds into his college hockey career on that night of Oct. 20, 1995 at BU’s Walter Brown Arena, Roy was sprawled on the ice. He was paralyzed.
Travis Roy’s death was felt in the hockey world. It was also felt way beyond that sphere. His inspirational work to raise money for spinal cord research, his philosophy and outlook on life made him beloved by everyone.
It was incredible what he accomplished from his wheelchair. When it was finally over on Thursday, he had achieved more in his 45 years than most people do who live a far longer life.
His death was certainly felt in Rutland where he has family.
Rutland’s Sandy Collins and Travis’ mother Brenda are sisters. Sandy’s sons Patrick and Brendan grew up idolizing Travis.
Patrick wore Travis’ number 24 while playing hockey for Connecticut College and Brendan wore it while playing the sport at Holderness School in New Hampshire.
Travis’ father Lee is a Hall of Fame hockey player at the University of Vermont.
Travis Roy is gone physically but he will continue to touch people for a long, long time.
___
One thing that 7-on-7, pass-only football did was that it accelerated the development of very young quarterbacks by putting them at the controls of varsity teams ahead of schedule.
Luca Polli is just a freshman and the likely successor to his brother Alex when tackle (hopefully) football returns to Otter Valley in the fall of 2021.
He showed a lot of promise throwing the ball this season and coach Kipp Denis says that his knowledge and feel of the game is way beyond his class standing. The younger Polli has an insatiable thirst for the sport so he will only expand his game.
It was a similar scenario in Springfield where coach Todd Aiken gave eighth grader Carson Clark some time in the Cosmos’ playoff loss to Windsor.
After seeing Clark perform in that game, Aiken called his young QB “our future.”
Young quarterbacks across the state got on the fast track in their development this season.
___
It was a crushing blow to Maine Maritime alumni when they learned in August that the school had suspended its football program indefinitely.
One of the graduates from the Mariners football program is U-32’s Todd Murphy who had a terrific career from 2007 through 2010. He is still second all-time on MMA’s list of backs for yards per carry in a career. Murphy had 221 carries for 1,997 yards, 8.67 yards per carry.
