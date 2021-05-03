Rutland’s Sabotka sisters are having a lacrosse season that will have them comparing notes someday soon. Right now, Alyssa and Kendra are a little too busy making the season even better.
Kendra poured in seven goals over the weekend in Rutland’s 20-14 victory over CVU.
That has been another day at the office for the senior who rings up a about a half-dozen goals nearly every time she takes the field for Rutland High School.
Big sister Alyssa has started all 15 games for St. John Fisher and has contributed 19 goals and five assists for the Cardinals.
St. John Fisher has won the Empire 8 Conference. They will make the trip to Franklin & Marshall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania where their first-round opponent will Cazenovia in the NCAA Division III Tournament on Saturday.
Kendra’s Ravens are 5-0. That means the sisters teams are a combined 19-1.
Kendra turns her tassel in June and will be playing college lacrosse for St. Anselm.
Smith’s big day
When Codi Smith was still wearing his Hartford High School baseball cap as a senior, he had a pretty good day for Vermont playing against New Hampshire in the Twin State Baseball Classic.
The game was played at Lyndon State (now Northern Vermont University-Lyndon) that year and Smith’s performance landed him MVP honors for the all-star game.
That day was special for another reason for Smith. The game was played on the same field where Smith would play his home college baseball games.
Maybe he dreamed of having a a big game for Lyndon sometime in the future during that Twin State Classic.
But who dreams this big: During the second game of Sunday’s North Atlantic Conference doubleheader against Maine-Presque Isle, Smith went 4-for-4 with a home run, double and five RBIs. Not only that, he was the winning pitcher, striking out 13 over his six innings.
The senior has wielded the biggest stick in NVU’s lineup this season. He is batting .472 with five home runs.
When the Hornets swept the four-game series from UMPI over the weekend, it extended their winning streak to nine games.
NVU-Lyndon has five games remaining, all with Thomas College.
The stakes are high. NVU coach Reece Tanguay figures the winner of that series will make the playoffs and the other team will be out in the cold.
The first game is in Waterville, Maine and the other four at NVU-Lyndon.
“He is a great talent,” Tanguay said of Smith. “He is in his fifth year with us and he gotten better every year.
“He has pitched for us. He has always been a really solid outfielder. He hits to all fields.”
The Hornets get ready for the big series with Thomas that begins on Thursday in Waterville, Maine. The remaining four games with the Terriers will be in the form of two doubleheaders over the weekend.
“We are playing well right now, so we’ll see,” Tanguay said.
CU QB sweepstakes
There will be a half dozen quarterbacks in camp for Castleton University come August.
The incumbent is Jacob McCarthy and the latest to join the competition is Jayden Pope who played at Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia.
Pope was part of one of the greatest comebacks in Roman Catholic history in 2019. His team trailed John Paul II 26-0 and won 47-46 when Pope threw the winning TD with 50 seconds remaining.
Pope is 6-foot-4, 205 pounds.
