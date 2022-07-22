When the Keene State College men’s soccer team comes into Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium on Oct. 12 for the Little East Conference game, Rick Scott will not be on the KSC sideline.
Scott recently stepped down citing a health problem.
He and his predecessor Ron Butcher won a lot of soccer games. Butcher, in fact, played for Butcher at the New Hampshire school.Butcher amassed a record of 587-248-71 while heading up the Owls program.
When Butcher retired, the baton was passed to Scott. The winning tradition continued as Scott’s teams went 66-53-12 during his seven years.
Those are impressive enough numbers but not as impressive as the way that Butcher and Scott cared about their players.
That was evident when Proctor’s Lyman Morgan unexpectedly passed away in 2011 at the age of 57.
There are many who believe that Morgan was the best to ever tug on the maroon and white of the Phantoms. And at Proctor, that is saying a mouthful.
He graduated from PHS in 1972 and was a high school All-American.
He played four years at Keene State where he was also a sensation.
When Scott received the phone call about Morgan’s death, his voice cracked and he struggled to speak. He was crushed.
Butcher and Scott made the 80-mile drive from Keene to Proctor to attend the celebration of life for Morgan that was held at the restaurant at the five-way intersection in Proctor.
It was a sign of the caring that two men made a hallmark for the Keene State program.
Rick Scott will be missed this fall.
CARR STEPS DOWNLyndon Institute has one of the state’s most successful softball programs. The Vikings have won 10 state crowns including titles in 2016, 2021 and 2022.
If they grab the brass ring a third straight time in 2023, it will be with a different coach.
Chris Carr has stepped down as the LI coach after 107 victories and two straight state championships.
JIMMY T
The Jimmy T Showcase, a three-game soccer event, will still be played at Taranovich Field, but it will not be a kickoff classic to start the season as it has been in the past.
The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15 and will give Proctor fans an opportunity to watch both teams that day.
It begins at 11 a.m. with the Proctor girls squad taking on Mount St. Joseph.
The Proctor boys will tangle with Mount St. Joseph at 3 p.m. and there will be two other schools playing in between those games.
A kickoff classic has become a playoff tuneup.
