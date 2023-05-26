It is difficult to get coaches today. Proctor High School Athletic Director Jake Eaton needs to reel in two head varsity soccer coaches, for the boys and girls programs.
Springfield High Athletic Director Rich Saypack believes he has found his girls varsity soccer coach to replace Ray Curren.
He can’t divulge the name yet as there is still paper work to be completed but he has a good feeling the person he believes will be coming on board.
The person expected to be announced as the Cosmos’ new soccer coach in the next week or so is a Springfield High graduate and young.
“I am all in on younger coaches,” said Saypack.
Trees were coming down on Springfield’s Brown Field on Friday to make space for the new bleachers that will be installed for the night football and soccer games.
These bleachers will have an expanded capacity from the old rickety ones, seating more than 1,000 fans.
A new and improved press box is also part of the expansion.
Saypack said that you should think of the setup at Brattleboro’s Natowich Field when picturing the new and improved Brown Field. The bleachers will be set back a little bit more from the sideline. The 12 feet gained will allow for a wider soccer field.
Another Springfield note: Maddie Clark will represent the Cosmos in the North-South Senior Game and will be attending Assumption College.
BIG YEARS
Middlebury Union High graduate Bode Rubright finished the season at Lake Forest College tied for the team lead with the men’s lacrosse team with 39 goals.
Arlington’s Griff Briggs is on the roster of the NCAA Division II Southern New Hampshire University baseball team that is 40-11 and competing this weekend in the Super Regional against Le Moyne University.
Former University of Vermont baseball coach Bill Currier had piloted his Fairfield University team to a 35-16 record heading into Friday’s Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship game against Rider. Currier never forgets to look for players back home and next year has Peoples Academy/Vermont Lake Monsters pitcher Ben Alekson joining his team.
