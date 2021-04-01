Only COVID could slow down a Castleton University softball team that is off to one of the program’s strongest starts.
One more win and the team will match last season’s 5-0 record out of the gate.
That start last year was the best one since 1983 when the Spartans finished the regular season at 12-0.
The series with Keene State scheduled for this weekend was nixed by a COVID pause.
“The players are disappointed. We are in a situation where things are going well,” Castleton coach Eric Ramey said.
“We are taking a break from competition but not practice. We did take two days off from practice and will have another round of testing to be safe.”
The pause is not totally unexpected. Ramey and the players had talked about the possibility of this happening.
“COVID is here and it is in this area now,” Ramey said. “We had hoped to avoid it.
“Everything is day-to-day and then we will reset.
“It is frustrating for all of the athletes.”
He is elated with the perfect start and the formula for it has been throwing strikes and playing defense.
“I am pleased with our pitching. We aren’t walking people. We aren’t getting a ton of strikeouts but we are solid defensively,” the coach said. “That has been the big piece.”
Olivia Joy has anchored the staff. She is 2-0 with an ERA of 2.06.
Another piece has been the mental part of the game.
“We have got a bunch of kids who compete every pitch. They are softball players, they don’t get too high or too low,” Ramey said.
During this season, that philosophy of playing through the middle and getting too high or too low is more important than it has ever been.
Allard’s great startHartford High graduate Jordy Allard is off to a great start for the Babson baseball team and he has WPI’s number.
Allard won his first start for the Beavers this season in a 2-1 victory over WPI. He finished with nine strikeouts and retired 14 of the last 15 batters he faced.
Against WPI, he is 3-0 with a 2.61 ERA over 20.2 innings in his three career starts.
Becker closing
Becker College, once a football rival for Castleton University in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference, is closing after this school year.
Becker left the ECFC to play football in the Commonwealth Coast Conference.
Chip off the block
Green Mountain boys basketball player Branden Rose who had the big steal that got Sunday’s championship game to overtime and allowed the Chieftains to beat Williamstown for the school’s first title, is the son of Shannon Tewksbury, a name familiar to Springfield softball fans.
Tewksbury was the star pitcher on coach Andy Bladyka’s first team that went 10-0 in the Marble Valley League in 1999.
Marathon softballSpeaking of Bladyka, the longest game he ever coached went 18 innings.
Maybe the most amazing aspect of the long day is that both pitchers went all 18 frames.
Amanda Osborne earned the 2-1 win with 17 strikeouts and a five-hitter.
Windsor’s Meghan Farnsworth pitched in the clutch all day, stranding 17 runners.
After missing the entire 2019 season, it is doubtful there are many who would complain about another 18-inning game in 2021.
MIT to Rochester to CU
The year 2014 was a magical one for MIT football. Coach Chad Martinovich’s team went undefeated during the regular season, defeated Husson in the first round of the NCAA playoffs and then finally had its season ended at 10-1 by Wesley.
The hype was such that Martinovich was interviewed on national television (CBS) after the regular season.
Martinovich is now the head coach at the University of Rochester and his daughter Hailey Martinovich will be coming to Castleton University in the fall as a volleyball player for the Spartans.
Hartford’s Smith hot
The last time that Codi Smith wore the Hartford High baseball uniform was for Vermont in the Twin-State Classic against New Hampshire. He was named the Vermont MVP that day and the game was played at what was then called Lyndon State.
That was five years ago but Smith never left. He is a senior this season playing for Northern Vermont University-Lyndon and is still swinging a hot bat.
He has banged out four hits in his nine at-bats for the 0-3 Hornets and leads the team in RBIs with five.
NVU-Lyndon begins its North Atlantic Conference season with a five-game series against NAC preseason favorite Husson University, April 15-18.
