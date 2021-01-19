It’s over 1,000 miles from the Knox College campus in Galesburg, Illinois to Poultney. Oddly enough, if you had been a Green Mountain College basketball fan of recent vintage, you would feel right at home in Knox’s Memorial Gymnasium.
The coach of the Knox men’s basketball team is former GMC head man Ben Davis.
Not only that, both of his assistant coaches have Green Mountain College on their resume.
Randy Jackson, Davis’s top assistant, was also on Davis’s staff at GMC when the Eagles were 18-10 and were holding opponents to 37% shooting from the floor.
Sean Leflore, the other Knox assistant, played for Davis on the Poultney campus.
Leflore is back in his native California now, a decision related to COVID.
“We hope to get him back next season,” Davis said.
If that is not enough of a GMC connection, there will be one out on the floor. Duane Goodman was the conference Defensive Player of the Year for Green Mountain College his sophomore season. He has another year of eligibility remaining and will play for Knox when basketball resumes there.
Green Mountain College closed but things are only a little more lively around the Knox basketball program right now.
Originally, Knox and the Midwest Conference was supposed to tip off with a late season on March 12 but now the league has shut down for the year.
Davis said his team still might be putting together a mini-season of four to six games where schools in the Midwest Conference play one another in non-league contests.
“We are really getting ready for next year,” Davis said.
The students do not return to the Knox campus until Feb. 10.
Davis had Green Mountain back on track when the school closed and now he has the Prairie Fire showing signs of life. He guided Knox to a 9-16 record in his first season in 2019-20, a significant jump from the 1-24 season the team endured before he arrived.
He and his staff had a recruiting yield that he feels very good about.
“We were excited about this season. We had a big new class of 11. We lost two who decided not to come to school because of COVID but we still think we have a great class,” Davis said.
Green Mountain College might be gone but there is a whole lot of the flavor of the Poultney campus out in Galesburg.
CU football commitsA couple of more Castleton University football players in the fold for the program’s newest class: TreLamar Jones, a tight end from Reading High School in Pennyslvania and Connor Leddick, an offensive lineman from Columbia High School in New York.
Breaking inIt is not easy trying to break into the NCAA Division I baseball coaching fraternity these days.
Former Castleton University shortstop Cam Curler is the third assistant on the Dartmouth College baseball staff. Dartmouth is only allowed to pay two assistants so Curler’s benefit is in learning. He is absorbing all the knowledge that he can and has already gained so much, particularly in the area of technology.
His livelihood during this time comes from working at summer baseball camps and showcases. The pay is pretty good in that area. He would have received $1,000 for each of two three-day sessions at a camp at Stanford University.
The problem is that COVID nixed the camps this summer. Curler has been driving a delivery truck and substitute teaching at Sharon Elementary School to make ends meet.
He is looking for his next opportunity in baseball that will actually pay him.
Meanwhile, he is enjoying the Dartmouth experience and continues to be fascinated by the way technology can be applied to baseball not only in the area of recruiting but in game preparation.
“It’s pretty awesome,” he said.
