This past weekend saw the Green Mountain Soccer Challenge, a mammoth summer soccer tournament that is a highlight in the Manchester area each year.
The Under-19 girls eight-team bracket was dominated by a couple of Vermont teams with rosters sprinkled with several area high school standouts.
There were, for example, Rutland High players Mackenzie McLaughlin and Ady Kinsman, Fair Haven’s Maddy Perry and Mount St. Joseph’s Isabella Anderson on the Summit FC team coached by John O’Connor. They were taking aim at the Fusion’s Linnea Faulkner, the Otter Valley Union High School goalkeeper.
The Fusion won 2-1 with Kinsman getting the only ball past Faulkner on a direct kick.
Last year, Faulkner worked at a camp and was able to do little in the way of preparation for the 2022 high school soccer season.
She had an outstanding campaign and the fact that she will be ahead of schedule this time bodes well for the Otters.
SMALL WORLD
Rutland’s Breukelen Woodard, now playing professional soccer in Iceland, was arguably the best player on the field for the Johns Hopkins team that won the NCAA Division III national championship.
One of Woodard’s Johns Hopkins teammates was Kaleigh Gallagher, daughter of St. Johnsbury Academy graduate Peter Gallagher, the winningest head football coach in Ursinus College history.
Woodard and Gallagher were both graduate students.
GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY
Comeback of ‘73
You could make the argument that the 1973 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl was the most memorable of all the games ever played in the high school all-star football series that began in 1954.
Everyone has their favorite and certainly the 2000 game where Mount St. Joseph’s Mike Keenan threw six touchdown passes in Vermont’s 47-40 victory over New Hampshire would get some votes but it is difficult to top the drama of the 1973 game.
Vermont trailed 21-9 with only 3:38 remaining so naturally a large percentage of the crowd left Dartmouth College’s Memorial Field.
Oh, what they missed. The final: Vermont 22, New Hampshire 21.
North Country’s Tim Hinman scored from four yards out to pull the Vermonters to within 21-15 but the extra point was missed.
Montpelier quarterback Rex Martin then marched Vermont down the field and MSJ’s Robbie Gilligan carried the ball to the 1-yard line.
Martin then flipped a pass into the end zone and Gilligan made the reception to tie the score. Essex’s Greg Sprout booted the pressure extra point through the uprights and the most incredible comeback in Shrine Bowl history was in the books.
Sprout was a huge part of the victory as he had kicked a 34-year field goal earlier.
Fifty years ago. You can be certain that the game will get another life this summer and that numerous alumni from that day will be back at Castleton University for the annual classic on Aug. 5.