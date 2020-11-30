The early-season Jay Brady Kick-Off Classic hosted by the Essex boys soccer team will have some extra sizzle next year. It will include three teams ranked in the New England Journal’s top 25 teams in New England.
Coach Rob Grabill will be bring his No. 17 Hanover High Marauders across the Connecticut River to strengthen a tourney field that will also include coach Jake Orr’s No. 21 Essex Hornets and Rob Cole’s No. 23 CVU Redhawks.
The fourth team in the field will be Rutland. This will give coach Ben Black’s squad a great early-season test before jumping into Southern Vermont League action.
Rankings are great for conversation but Grabill believes Jonathan Sigal and the staff at NESJ do their homework, making the list meaningful.
“They do a great job. They do their research. They get out there,” Grabill said.
Hanover went 7-0 during the COVID-shortened regular season, beating Hartford 3-1 in its only game against a Vermont team.
“What a great game,” Grabill said of the meeting with the Hurricanes.
Rutland will be matched against CVU and Essex at the Jay Brady.
CVU Athletic Director Dan Shepardson recalled that when he was the school’s boys soccer coach, his team would get ready for the season by playing teams from three different states: Hanover, Cape Elizabeth, Maine and Cromwell, Connecticut. They would rotate the site each season.
The Brady event in previous years included Essex, CVU, Rutland and Rice but Rice dropped out.
Now, the affair will give area soccer fans an opportunity to see a true showcase for New England high school soccer.
“It’s a neat tournament and now with Hanover in it, it is kind of like full circle from when Dan Shepardson was coaching,” Essex Athletic Director Pat Merriam said.
Merriam said the first evening of the event will have CVU and Hanover meeting followed by a game between Essex and Rutland.
The next night will see CVU clashing with Rutland at 5 p.m. and Essex dueling Hanover at 7 p.m.
There was no Jay Brady Kick-Off Classic this season due to the pandemic but Merriam is hopeful that the world will be back to normal by the next soccer season.
If so, the Jay Brady Kick-Off Classic should be returning in a better-than-ever package.
Lions Cup
The Lions Twin State Soccer Cup, the annual high school senior all-star games between Vermont and New Hampshire, will likely be played at Hanover High School this summer.
Several Vermont coaches have said they expect the game to be played there but nothing is official. It could become official after a Zoom meeting among Lions personnel and coaches on Wednesday.
One Vermont coach said that there will likely not be a camp due to COVID protocol. The players will report to Hanover on game day.
“We might have three practices in the state but that has yet to be determined,” a Vermont coach said.
The normal starting times of noon for the women’s game and 2:30 p.m. for the men’s contest might also be tweaked. You could see something like 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. so as not to have the crowds overlap.
The game was not held in 2020.
Like father, like daughter
West Rutland School graduate Justin Wener knew how to fill up the net. He scored 1,430 points for the Golden Horde in basketball and another 1,209 at Green Mountain College.
It has stayed in the family. His daughter Gabrielle Wener was a 1,000-point scorer Messalonskee High School in Maine and on Friday night she started her Division I college career by connecting on two 3-point field goals in the first quarter for Monmouth University against Rutgers.
The game did not go well after that for Wener and her teammates. The Scarlet Knights breezed to an 82-38 win and Wener finished with seven points.
She also got some height from her 6-foot-9 father. Gabrielle, who was in the starting lineup that night in her collegiate debut, stands at 6-foot-2.
Justin Wener had his West Rutland school record broken by Greg Hughes. Wener, living in Maine, could not be in West Rutland that evening for Hughes’ accomplishment but sent a congratulatory note to Hughes that was read by his father Carl at the game that night.
It is the Westside way. When Wener broke the record, he received congratulations from the previous Golden Horde record holder Frank Zakrewski.
Ken Squier update
Monday’s update from NASCAR personality Dave Moody on legendary stock car figure Ken Squier and his battle with COVID: “Resting, working with his physical therapists and chatting with close friends and family on the phone as his strength allows. Also asked for an update on the top Cup teams and their 2021 drivers which has to be a good sign!”
The 85-year-old Squier was moved from the hospital to a rehab center a couple of days ago.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.