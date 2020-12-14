Jack Cosgrove has had a long coaching career and two of his best seasons were in 2001 and 2002 when his University of Maine team won back-to-back Atlantic 10 Conference championships with Jake Eaton as his quarterback.
Today, Cosgrove is the head coach of Colby College and Eaton is the Proctor High School athletic director where he has been wildly successful as the boys varsity basketball coach.
Whatever success Cosgrove has had pulling the strings on the sideline, his defensive coordinator Adam Chicoine will quickly tell you that it pales in comparison to what Cosgrove means to people as a person.
After Chicoine played football for Burlington High School, it was off to Castleton University where he played football and met the love of his life, Catherine Dow, a Fair Haven Union High School graduate.
He and Catherine have a 2-year-old boy Grayson. That in itself is a miracle.
The delivery was a difficult one.
“She almost died in the hospital,” Chicoine said.
“Coach Cosgrove made trips to the hospital to see me. He is a great coach and an even better man.”
Grayson was born on Oct. 20 which means Cosgrove took the time for those trips even as he was busy preparing for an opponent that week.
That was not Chicoine’s first experience with doctors. He cracked his vertebra heading into his junior year at Castleton and was advised by the doctor to stop playing football.
He heeded the advice but stayed in the game he loved. Castleton head coach Marc Klatt put Chicoine on his staff that season.
“I can’t thank coach Klatt enough. He gave me the opportunity to coach the linebackers as a 20-year-old kid,” Chicoine said.
He learned the nuances of coaching that position under linebackers coach Mike Macura. Chicoine was on the fast track in a coaching career.
Following his stint at Castleton, he joined Mark Murnyack’s coaching staff at Norwich University.
The idea of making that leap was not that easy. Castleton and Norwich are rivals on the football field, clashing each year for the Maple Sap Bucket.
“My love for Castleton runs through my veins. I didn’t think I could coach at Norwich for a million dollars,” Chicoine said.
Instead, it proved to be a million dollar experience.
“I can’t thank coach Murn enough. He is the reason I am the defensive coordinator at Colby,” Chicoine said.
Chicoine said the Mules made the best of the past fall after the season was canceled by COVID.
“We had 16 practices in the fall, half of them with helmets. We were lucky. We were able to evaluate all of our young guys,” he said.
COVID did throw a wrench into the recruiting process.
“Vermont not having a full contact season and other states not having a high school season means there is no senior film to go on,” Chicoine said.
He is confident the college football world will get back to normal, or something approximating it, for next season.
“We are very optimistic about 2021. Having another year without football, I don’t know what that would be like,” Chicoine said.
Getting his kicks
Moises Celaya, who played for the White River Post 84 American Legion baseball team, is Colby’s kicker and punter.
Unfortunately, he tore his ACL last week while working out at home.
The Mules should still have him for one more season.
“I think he is a better punter than a kicker but his kicking is getting better,” Chicoine said.
University of Maine kicker Kenny Doak connected on a 52-yard field goal in 2018 to beat Villanova 13-10 in the final seconds.
It tied the record of the program’s longest field goal that had been held by South Burlington High graduate Jack Leggett since 1975.
Leggett, best known for his long and successful career as the Clemson baseball coach, reached out to congratulate Doak.
If you really want to test someone with some trivia at a (virtual) holiday party, ask who the holder was for Leggett’s 52-yard field goal.
It was his good friend and fellow South Burlington graduate Mike O’Day who was the scheduler of the Vermont Interscholastic Football League for years.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
