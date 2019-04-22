Spring football is big stuff these days. There were 85,946 fans who turned out in Lincoln to watch Nebraska’s Red & White Spring Game recently. Alabama’s spring game drew 62,219 fans and Ohio State’s another 61,102.
You get the idea.
Spring football is a little different on the NCAA Division III level. There is no contact allowed at the 15 practices.
Still, it is an important piece of the preparation as the teams get ready for their seasons.
Division III Castleton University was set to run its fourth spring practice under the lights of Spartan Stadium on Monday night.
“It’s mostly an evaluative took for the skill position players because of the rules,” Castleton coach Tony Volpone said.
Dylan Ellis, the wide receiver from Fair Haven, has been impressive in the early spring workouts.
“He has been looking good, looking like he has really developed,” Volpone said.
Jordan Wright, a walk-on linebacker from Brattleboro, has also caught the staff’s eye.
“He is physically imposing and looks to have the speed. We are hoping he can develop further,” Volpone said.
Spring ball can also be used to acclimate a player to a new position. Calvin James is being moved from running back to defensive back.
“He has made a pretty good transition,” Volpone said.
You can’t make definitive decisions from spring football.
“Drills are drills,” Volpone said. “But you can see who is fast and who can throw among the quarterbacks as well as who can cover.”
It is also a time for any new coaches to sink their teeth into the system and learn the personnel. That includes former Fair Haven Union High head coach Brian Grady, who assumes the title of offensive coordinator with the Spartans this year.
“It is new ideas and new thoughts,” Volpone said of having a new OC.
Castleton’s spring football wraps up on May 12 with a test day where players will perform in a competition that involves a number of events from 9:30 a.m. through noon.
___
Fair Haven Union High School graduate Reilly Howard is the president of the Florida State University field hockey club.
___
Jordy Allard, of Hartford High and White River Post 84 fame, is still getting his heat past the hitters, as is indicated by his 32 strikeouts in 32 innings for 25-4 Babson College.
Allard is 5-0 with an earned run average of 2.81.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.