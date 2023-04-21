Jake Eaton pulled off the unprecedented feat of earning two Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year honors.
There won’t be a repeat winner of that honor this year. CVU’s Jack Sumner, the state’s 2022 recipient of the accolade, will be off to prep school for his senior year in the fall.
Sumner, the first CVU player to collect this football award, will be playing his football for the Brooks School in North Andover, Massachusetts.
Sumner had 11 touchdowns for the state champion Redhawks in the playoffs alone.
Another receiver that you can be sure garnered some of the votes for the 2022 honor is Rutland High senior Jonah Bassett. He is headed to Plymouth State to play.
The Gatorade awards were established in 1985.
TEEVENS RECOVERING
Dartmouth College head football coach Buddy Teevens is recovering from extremely serious injuries suffered in a bicycle accident in Florida that necessitated the amputation of his right leg.
Teevens is one of the high character coaches and he pioneered the absence of hitting in football practices.
He eliminated live tackling in practice by using robotic dummies that can move about 20 miles per hour. The dummy takes the hits that Dartmouth players used to absorb in practices.
A couple of Teevens stories with Rutland connections:
— When Dave Wolk was searching for a new football coach in Rutland, he said Teevens’ endorsement of Mike Norman sealed his decision.
Wolk said that Teevens told him that Mike Norman is the football coach he would want his son to play for.
— When this newspaper covered Dartmouth home football games on a regular basis, Joe Crowley was always a passenger in the writer’s car.
Crowley was as colorful of a character as Rutland has ever seen and quickly became a favorite of Teevens.
When one post game press conferences was about to start, Teevens looked around the room and noticed that Crowley had not yet arrived.
“We can’t start yet. The old guy isn’t here,” Teevens said.
— Two Rutland media members were headed up to their room in a North Carolina hotel late at night. Archie Manning is staying at the same hotel and the three meet on the stairs.
Manning talks forever and most of it is about Buddy Teevens and the terrific job that he doing as head coach at Tulane.
Tulane was one of his stops between two stints as the Dartmouth head coach.
You could tell that Manning thought the world of Teevens
Everyone thinks the world of Buddy Teevens and the outpouring of thoughts and wishes has been immense.
WINDSOR PRIDE
It is pretty amazing the way in which Windsor athletes have splashed their names over Franklin Pierce University’s record book in track and field.
Not only did Ben Gilbert recently break the school record in the discus, but Windsor graduate Katey Comstock is listed as the record holder in the women’s track and field program in two events.
Comstock owns the shot put record with a mark of 40-6.25 that she set in 2017 and also the discus record with a throw of 127-2.75. She also has the second best javelin mark with a heave of 119.5.
Here and there: Rutland High graduates Reece de Castro and Samera Rideout are swinging hot bats at Castleton University. De Castro leads the baseball team with his five home runs and Rideout is the top hitter for the softball team with a .400 average. She is third on the team with her 14 RBIs. ... Otter Valley’s Ryleigh LaPorte will play her college field hockey at Colby-Sawyer College. ... Poultney’s Ryan Alt has been productive on the baseball diamond at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon when given the chance. He is batting. 333. His 10 hits include three doubles and a home run.
