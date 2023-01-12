Mount St. Joseph’s Owen Traynor’s amazing 53-point game in Wednesday night’s victory over Windsor on Convent Avenue probably brought back a memory or two to some of the Windsor fans.
Windsor’s Mike Craig dropped 53 points on Fair Haven in 1995.
There are some Rutland County boys basketball players who have lit up the gym with 50-point games. West Rutland’s Bob Kapitan amassed 53 points against Chester in 1970 Rutland High’s Jim McCaffrey torched Hartford for 53 in 1995.
Northfield High’s Gary Elmer did not stop in the 50s in 1955. He scored a record 62 points against Randolph.
Elmer went on to a career at the 3M Company and Minnesota and still has the record.
The king of the 50-point game is former Bellows Falls Union High star Josh Allbee. He eclipsed the magic mark four times.
Allbee had 54 against U-32, 53 against Woodstock and dropped 41 on Windsor, all in 1995. He had 52 against New Hampshire neighbor Fall Mountain Regional in 1994.
“He was so instinctive. He could make decisions so quickly,” said Bill Murphy from his home in Lebanon, New Hampshire on Thursday.
“He was so shifty but he was also an outstanding passer.”
Here is the impressive part. The offense was not designed for Allbee.
“Everyone thinks that the offense was built around him. It wasn’t,” Murphy said.
“Allbee was a true scorer,” Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost said. “He was not real big but he could drive to the basket as well as shoot.
“I think we probably switched defenses trying to throw him off. We had some battles.”
Prenevost agrees with Murphy about the offense not being built for Allbee.
“Murph ran his offense and Allbee got his points within the context of his offense. I take my hat off to Murph for that,” Prenevost said.
Murphy recalls a playoff game at BF’s Holland Gym when star player Jon Tenney fouled out with the Terriers trailing Fair Haven.
Albee, a sophomore then, took over the game and led the Terriers to the comeback victory.
LANPHER STREAKINGSteve Lanpher, who had head coaching jobs with women’s basketball teams at West Rutland, College of St. Joseph and Norwich University as well as a stint with the University of Vermont women’s team, is on a roll down in Virginia.
Lanpher’s is the head coach at Randolph College and his team is on a program-record 12-game winning streak and boasts 14-2 record with an 8-1 mark in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
“We are defending well. That’s a pretty good recipe,” Lanpher said.
Lanpher has stayed on the women’s side of coaching upon advice from former College of St. Joseph coach Mark Cartmill.
“He told me to pick a side and stay with it,” Lanpher said.
It has worked out pretty well.
