Mother Nature isn’t making Rutland Post 31’s job easy as host of the Vermont American Legion baseball state tournament this weekend.
For the second time in three days of tournament play, rain washed out most of the day’s scheduled contests.
The No. 4 seed Rutland against No. 2 Manchester Union Underground, No. 4 Colchester Cannons against No. 3 White River Junction Post 84 and the No. 2 South Burlington Wildcats against No. 1 Brattleboro Post 5 games were all postponed until Friday.
The lone game to get played was the matchup between No. 3 Franklin County Post 1 and No. 1 Post 91 Essex. Essex won that game 16-6.
Friday was originally slated to host three games at St. Peter’s Field, but with Thursday’s postponements, host Post 31 had to find other arrangements to handle what will now be five games played on Friday.
Enter Otter Valley Union High School.
Otter Valley will host two games on Friday. White River Junction will play Colchester at 10 a.m. in Brandon. The loser of that game is out of the tournament and the winner advances to play Franklin County at 1 p.m. in another elimination game at OV.
“We’re lucky that Otter Valley is a nice field and that they were willing to have us,” said Howe, who is also the varsity baseball coach at Otter Valley.
It will be a packed day of action at the tournament’s expected host diamond of St. Peter’s Field in Rutland on Friday.
Rutland and Manchester will open the action with their rescheduled elimination game at 10 a.m. and Brattleboro and South Burlington will follow that with their winner’s bracket game at 1 p.m.
The winner of that Brattleboro-South Burlington game advances to play on Saturday, while the loser will play the winner of the Rutland-Manchester game, at 4 p.m.
Essex is the lone team with Friday off, having won their game on Thursday.
The rain on Thursday will have effects on Saturday’s action, which will now be three games instead of the scheduled two.
The winner’s bracket game of Essex and the winner of Brattleboro-South Burlington will be played at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by two more games to find out what two teams will play in the championship on Sunday.
VT Summer Festival
EAST DORSET — Summer equestrian competition at the Vermont Summer Festival is in full swing in East Dorset.
The six-week summer staple opened up on July 6 with the Vermont Summer Special, followed by Manchester Summer Festival beginning July 13 and the Manchester Classic Horse Show beginning July 20.
The festival still has three more events on the calendar. The Valley Classic Horse Show began Tuesday and wraps up on Sunday.
The Manchester & the Mountains event opens up on Wednesday and the final event of the season, the Vermont Summer Celebration, begins on Aug. 11.
The Vermont Summer Festival is located on Harold Beebe Farm in East Dorset.
