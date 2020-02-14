Coach Frank Hinchey’s West Rutland baseball team finally lost a game on May 8, 1935. That 14-3 loss to Rutland ended a 22-game winning streak that began in 1933.
That information comes courtesy of West Rutland sports historian Frank Bioty.
It is significant because until recently that winning streak was the longest in West Rutland history for any sport.
When the Westside girls basketball team defeated White River Valley 44-38 on Thursday night in South Royalton, it was the Golden’s Horde’s 24th consecutive victory.
Coach Carl Serrani’s Horde have not lost a game since Feb. 9, 2019, when they dropped a 38-36 decision at home to Green Mountain. They then reeled off eight straight wins on the way to the state championship and have gone 16-0 this season so far.
Serrani figures to break the late Frank Hinchey’s all-time career school record for coaching victories this year.
The gym already bears Hinchey’s name so the floor itself will be named after Serrani in a ceremony next season according to West Rutland Athletic Director Joe Harrington.
Another goal for this Westside girls basketball team to take aim at: No West Rutland girls team has gone unbeaten in any sport since 1972.
___
There will be plenty of new faces on the Castleton University baseball team that opens the season on Feb. 22 in Florida against Elmira. Coach Ted Shipley has 13 freshmen on the roster.
The Spartans would love to break up the party that Southern Maine and UMass Boston have enjoyed in the Little East Conference. One of those two teams has been at the top of the league each of the last five years.
___
Endicott College opens its season one day before Castleton at Trinity of Texas with Poultney’s right-hander Joe Brown expected to be one of the mainstays of the pitching staff.
Brown went 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA last season.
The Gulls staff will also be bolstered by left-handed freshman pitcher Ian Parent, the Vermont Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year from CVU.
Endicott is getting a strikeout pitcher in POarent. He had 35 strikeouts in 26.1 innings at the time of the Gatorade announcement along with a 4-0 record. He was also batting .500.
