West Rutland’s wild number cruncher Frank Bioty has been at it again.
Everyone already knew that Peyton Guay is a special three-sport athlete but we learn from Bioty, a historian of all things Westside sports, that Guay is the first girls basketball player at the school to score more than 500 points in a single season and the sixth in school history to accomplish that overall.
Some 500-point nuggets from the beautiful marble building hard by old Route 4.
— Fran Zakrzewsi scored 548 points in 1957, his junior year. Remember, there was no 3-point shot in place then.
— Justin Wener was the second member of the Golden Horde to gain membership into the club with 517 points in 1992, his senior season.
Wener went on to have an outstanding career at Green Mountain College and his daughter Gabrielle played NCAA Division I basketball at Monmouth in New Jersey last season.
— Jamie Rajda became the third Golden Horde player to accomplish a 500-point season with 507 in 2006.
— Greg Hughes poured in 574 points his junior year in 2007.
— Hughes did it again with his 534 points during his senior season.
— Guay became the newest member of Westside’s 500 club with her 530 points as a freshman and the first female to reach the mark.
— Jordan Pease scored 497 points as a sophomore, missing the elite group by three points.
ONE TO TREASUREThe 2021-22 school year was one to treasure for West Rutland girls athletics.
Not only did the Golden Horde win Division IV state championships in basketball and softball but the Horde’s Isabell Lanfear won a couple of state crowns by herself in the Division IV State Track and Field Championships in Manchester.
Lanfear won her championships with a mark of 9.67 meters in the shot put and a throw of 29.05 meters in the javelin event.
LOOKING AHEAD
The West Rutland boys varsity teams can’t wait for the 2022-23 school year to get started.
There is one way to go and it is up. They’d love to put the last school year in the rear view mirror — time to start looking out the windshield.
Recently, the Golden Horde set the school record in boys sports with 46 consecutive losses — the 2021 baseball team lost its last five games, then the 2021 boys soccer team endured an 0-14 campaign, the boys basketball team lost all 20 games and the baseball team suffered losses in its first seven games.
The 46 straight losses broke the record of 38 consecutive losses by the Golden Horde in boys athletics competition in 2008-09.
This spring, the Golden Horde baseball team got a playoff win on a sterling mound performance by Andrew Bailey.
The hope for Westside fans is that that type of game will carry right into the fall, giving the Horde fans a much different experience in boys athletics.
The girls? They return nearly all their athletes and are poised for more title runs.
CU RECRUITSWhen Castleton University opens its men’s soccer season on Sept. 1 with a home game against Sage College at 7 p.m., the roster will have an added Vermont flavor. Four of the seven recruits that coach John O’Connor is bringing into the fold are in-state products.
One of them is his son Michael O’Connor, a central midfielder by way of Rutland High School. He was a first team All-Southern Vermont League selection and also played for Summit FC and the Vermont ODP.
South Burlington High’s Ayoob Musanovic comes in as an outside midfielder who also played for Synergy FC.
Dom Puttlitz, a goalkeeper from Colchester High School, was a first-team All-State selection and chosen for the Vermont Twin State team.
The other Vermonter is outside midfielder Matt Spiller. He played at BFA-Fairfax and the Far Post FC Premier Academy.
He was a first team All-State selection and picked for the Twin State Team.
The Spartans will have two exhibition games before Sage College visits Dave Wolk Stadium. Those will be at Norwich University on Aug. 21 and against MCLA, Aug. 28 at Manchester’s Applejack Stadium.
The Little East Conference opener is on Sept. 17 at home against the University of Southern Maine.
