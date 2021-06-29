West Rutland’s Tyler Serrani is among the Vermonters in coach John O’Connor’s incoming freshman class for men’s soccer at Castleton University.
O’Connor is eyeing Serrani as an outside or central defender.
“He is pretty versatile. That’s the great thing about him,” O’Connor said.
U-32 twins Dylan and Trevor Walker-Clayton join Serrani in the new class. Trevor is slated to play midfield and Dylan will be a midfield/forward player.
Montpelier’s Brecken Shea and Colchester’s Adolph Alfani complete the Vermont portion of the Spartans’ newest class.
Switching gearsBefore O’Connor’s Spartans come to camp in August to get ready for the season that kicks off with a game at Sage College, O’Connor still has some coaching to do with the Vermont Fusion of the Women’s Premier Soccer League.
O’Connor’s first-year Fusion recently clinched the title in its division of the WPSL by beating Westchester United.
It was a local connection that was instrumental in the victory with Burr and Burton Academy graduate Grace Pinkus netting the winning goal and Cuttingsville’s Ella Bankert setting it up.
“Ella did it with sheer grit and determination,” O’Connor said.
“I told her that if she is not thinking about playing after college that she should be.”
Bankert played for the University of Vermont and has the option of playing a fifth season should she decide to go in that direction.
O’Connor said that there might be new entries from Maine and New Hampshire in the WPSL next year that would give the Fusion fewer miles to travel.
He also anticipates the WPSL will have a national championship game next season.
WR’s Ackerman backWest Rutland and Castleton graduate Emmit Ackerman will be returning to the Castleton soccer program to work with the goalkeepers.
“He has started his own personal training business and it’s going well but he will be with us part-time” O’Connor said.
Rutland High graduate Brendan Bucksbaum, who played soccer for Hamilton College, will be a graduate assistant for men’s soccer as he works toward his Masters in Education.
Bucksbaum teaches at Killington Mountain School.
Fusion off to Hartford
O’Connor and his Vermont Fusion players will be at Rentschler Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut on July 1 to watch the game between the United States Women’s National Soccer Team and Mexico.
Around OV
Otter Valley is in the market for a girls varsity basketball coach and a Nordic coach.
Sarah Calvin, a 2021 OV graduate, will be on the Emerson College cross country team in the fall.
Rhodes at CU
Coach John Rhodes’ White River Valley softball team’s season came to a disappointing end when the Wildcats were beaten by BFA-Fairfax in the Division III semifinals.
Now, Rhodes hopes he will get another shot at a championship, the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference title.
Rhodes recently joined coach Tony Volpone’s Castleton University football staff as the coach of the inside linebackers.
Rhodes was a longtime Norwich University assistant coach.
“I have known John for the better part of 10 to 15 years and I am excited to have him with us,” Volpone said.
Granite Bowl back
Dartmouth College and the University of New Hampshire have not met on the football since 2016 when Dartmouth edged UNH 22-21 with a fourth-quarter comeback.
The Big Green and UNH will meet again on Oct. 16 in Durham.
Lindy’s Sports, one of the preseason college football magazines, has picked Dartmouth to finish third in the eight-team Ivy League and UNH to place fifth in the 12-team Colonial Athletic Association.
