The first high school practices aren’t until Nov. 30 but with the last chapter closed on the fall season, it is never too early to talk about the winter sports season. Hey, that first practice is bearing down on us like a torrid slap shot at Spartan Arena.
There is excitement around Rutland High girls hockey which could be poised for a strong season after graduating only three seniors.
There is one more loss. Kristen Pariseau, last year’s starting goalie, is in prep school.
One of the goalie candidates has been putting in a lot of work in the off season. Sophomore Lindsey Taylor has invested in her game by attending Elite Hockey Camp for a week this summer in New Hampshire in order to work with goalie guru Cap Raeder.
Raeder has been a goalie coach in the NHL with the Kings, Bruins, Sharks and Lightning at different times. Locally, he has coached the Norwich University goaltenders.
Taylor also played this summer and fall with Dynamo, a select high school team out of Burlington.
She worked out at Elev802 in Essex with University of Vermont goalie coach Jeff Hill.
There is also a 40x80 backyard rink at her home.
Taylor and her teammates will be playing for a new head coach. Dirk Steupert has resigned. Emily Reynolds and Katherine Pate will be co-head coaches.
“They will do a great job,” Rutland High Athletic Director Mike Norman said.
—
The sibling party at Manchester’s Applejack Field was even larger than reported. There were six sets of siblings from Proctor involved in the two state championship games, not five. Omitted were Dez and Jasmine Traverse.
They are two of triplets and there have been times when Dez, Jasmine and Angel Traverse have been on the basketball floor at the same time.
—
I was wondering if Castleton University might have at least tied some sort of NCAA Division III record in women’s basketball by playing three sisters at the same time with Taylor, Morgan and Brooke Raiche.
I asked Gordon Mann, senior editor of D3hoops.com. He said he can never recall more than three sisters holding that distinction in Division III women’s basketball and could only recall that happening one other time. That was when Calvin University in Michigan had a roster that boasted Breanna, Carissa and Kally Verkaik.
Brooke Raiche returns as a senior after leading the Spartans in scoring last season by averaging 12.3 points per game.
—
The Great Northeast Athletic Conference has canceled its winter sports season and five of its schools — Colby-Sawyer, Johnson & Wales, Regis, Dean and Emmanuel — have stated that will not compete in winter sports.
Norwich University is also a GNAC member.
Norwich men’s basketball coach Paul Booth has been running his team through practices and is uncertain what will greet the players when they return to campus.
“We have been practicing all fall and now it’s wait-and-see,” Booth said. “When we get back in January, we will have to see what the world looks like.”
That is the world of COVID: Wait and see.
Booth said the players have dealt with it well.
“It has been a positive vibe,” Booth said. “The players are optimistic. They want to have the opportunity to compete but they are also realistic.
“This is a great group of guys. They are hard working and fun to be in the gym with.”
—
Riley Barton became the all-time career leader at Leland & Gray for boys soccer with 69 goals. Ben Shulgs’ record of 56 had stood since 2006.
Barton’s father is L&G coach Chris Barton who played on the 1982 and 1983 state championship teams at Proctor.
