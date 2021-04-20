When you mention the number 56 in the sports world, the name Joe DiMaggio readily comes to mind. He and that number are inseparable.
His 56-game hitting streak captivated a nation in 1941 and it has endured all these years.
John Young’s 56 points in a game has a pretty long shelf life of its own. It was back in February of 1968 that Castleton’s Young torched Keene State with all those points and it remains the standard for points in a game at Castleton University.
Young still has the Castleton record for points in a season with 671 and for the scoring average over a season, lighting up the scoreboard to a mind-boggling 33.6 points per contest in the 1967-68 campaign.
He left us way too early but he left a legacy and an athletic family.
Just as John Young is all over the Castleton record book, his daughter Jill Young Booth has her print all over the UNC Asheville record book.
An outstanding soccer goalie for UNC Asheville, when she left the mountains of western Carolina after the 1996 season, she had the program record for shutouts in a season with 12, goals against average at 0.75, career shutouts with 25 and saves with 297.
She was inducted into the Big South Conference Hall of Fame and the Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame in Maine.
Her mother Gail Fuller is a 1965 Mount St. Joseph Academy graduate.
John and his daughter Jill share Hall of Fame honors. John was inducted into the Castleton Hall of Fame in 1988.
While John and Jill share the distinction of being record holders and Hall of Fame inductees, John’s daughter Jodi Young shares something every bit as meaningful.
Jodi wore Castleton’s green and white on the basketball floor just as her father did. She was a point guard for the Spartans.
One of the most poignant moments in Spartan basketball history came when Jodi received the John Young Memorial Award, an honor given annually to the Castleton basketball player, male or female, displaying outstanding leadership over a career, demonstrating outstanding offensive ability and having a positive attitude.
Thorne on fireCastleton University softball player Makenna Thorne could hardly be hotter at the plate.
She leads the Spartans with a .462 batting average, banging out 12 hits in her 26 at-bats. She is also doing it with power. She has four doubles and three triples.
She was the major contributor in the Spartans’ last game, an 8-7 win over Keene State, going 3-for-4 with a double and a triple.
“Makenna has always been a good hitter. She was a dangerous hitter in high school (Essex),” Castleton coach Eric Ramey said.
He also loves that she is a left-handed batter who can run, making her a natural to bat either leadoff or No. 2 in the order.
Six-pack of goals
The Stetson University women’s lacrosse team (1-5) broke through for its first win last week. The Hatters did it in a big way, hammering Wofford 18-7.
Not surprisingly, Rutland’s Marina Rotella was the Hatters’ leading scorer with six goals.
Beayon the pitcher
Otter Valley graduate Josh Beayon has been hitting the ball all year for Keene State. He leads the Owls with a .361 average and seven of his 13 hits are doubles.
Against nationally ranked Southern Maine, he showed he can pitch, too.
He was the hard-luck losing pitcher against the Huskies. The left-hander went seven innings, holding USM to three runs. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.
