There is an old Vermont saying: You can't get there from here.
Three Bellows Falls Union High School football players tore up that script and stomped on it on Monday. Jackson Lovell, Brock Lovell and Steve Joslyn's mantra was: We will get there no matter what.
"We started working out for football nine months ago. We have gone to every football camp. We were just going to go," Jackson said.
So with many parts of Route 103 were impassable due to an ugly storm, those Terriers knew their customary route to Rutland's Alumni Field was a no go.
They were determined to find a way. It involved driving to Brattleboro, taking Route 9 to Bennington and then negotiating "some little back road" as Jackson described it.
It was a day of detours and testing one's resiliency.
These Terriers were resilient.
"BF, congratulations. Holy crap, I don't know how you got here," Vermont All-Star Football Camps Director Paul Redding said in addressing the players at the start of camp.
The three Terriers are football junkies. They will also will attend the camp at Castleton University the following Monday and were ready to report to a workout at 6:30 a.m. the next morning with their own team back at BFUHS. That is, providing they could make it back home, something they were uncertain about.
QB QUINTET
Mill River Union High School quarterbacks coach Jim Shortle is working with five quarterbacks in that program this summer.
Otter Valley QB Luca Polli will be playing for Mill River after transferring from OV to Mount St. Joseph. Polli joins Sasha Auer, Vincent Cavalieri and freshmen Logan Harris and Evan Ferguson as the quarterback candidates.
Last year's Mill River quarterback Anthony Cavalieri is helping Shortle in working with them this summer and will be on the MRUHS staff.
STRANDED
Chris Redding, who co-directs the camp with his father, was stranded in Washington, D.C. due to a flight problem from North Carolina. He will be at the camp the rest of the week.
"I am not as strict as my son. I will veer from the script," Paul told the coaches.
The camp was held outside despite the steady rain.
Everyone agreed that having 150 football players in Rutland's small physical education gym was not a good option.
"We want to get Vermont football on the map. That's why we are here," Redding told the coaches.
SCRIMMAGE TALK
Mill River will scrimmage against Spaulding in Barre on Aug. 26. Mill River head coach Phil Hall and Spaulding head man Gabe Aguilar were football teammates at Castleton University.
Poultney will have a home scrimmage against Milton on a Tuesday and then head for Fairfax for a scrimmage that Saturday which will be a three-way session with BFA-Fairfax and Oxbow.
NOTES: Poultney will have six players from West Rutland this football season. ... Mill River recent graduate Phil Severy will help coach the running backs at MRUHS. ... Four other players from Bellows Falls are expected the rest of the week in addition to the 'Dedicated Trio."