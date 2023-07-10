We have some great rivalries around here during the high school season.
You can put the Proctor-West Rutland rivalry at the top of the list of any of the state’s high school rivalries. There is a reason why West Rutland and the Phantoms are each other’s homecoming opponent in soccer every fall.
Then comes summer. The temperatures soar and the sports scene cools just a bit.
Or not. There are some red hot rivalries in the summer, too. These include a brand new one on the softball diamond. We will get to that in a moment.
The summertime is for picnics, a time to consume burgers, hot dogs and ice cold beverages.
Did someone say beverages? Here are a six pack of summer rivalries, some past, some present and that new one that will be launched on a softball diamond in West Rutland on Thursday.
1. The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. This is a great and enduring rivalry that got its start in 1954 at Nashua’s Holman Stadium.
Who could have guessed that Ted Lewis’ great experiment would still be around today.
The Claremont, New Hampshire businessman took a trip to the Shrine Game of the Carolinas, the high school all-star football game between North and South Carolina.
Lewis took notes and brought them back for a meeting he held at a Chinese restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. The game was born.
The Vermont-New Hampshire all-star high school football game brings out intense rivalry feelings with state pride on the line.
It continues on Aug. 5 at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium and the most memorable game in the long history will also be celebrated that day as it is the 50th anniversary of Vermont’s incredible 22-21 comeback victory.
May we have another unforgettable game this year.
2. Lions Twin State Soccer Cup. Dr. Phil Hughes, an optometrist in Springfield, excitedly burst into our office at the Eagle Times one day in 1974 or 1975 and announced that something called the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup would be played in the summer of 1975.
The late Hughes loved soccer. He would be attending a swim meet in Springfield on a Sunday morning and leave the meet to drive to New York to watch the North American Soccer League’s New York Cosmos.
It was his passion and he could not be more excited when telling us of this new summer soccer game modeled after football’s Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
That inaugural game was played at Middlebury College before a huge crowd. There was a pregame parade and a five-day training camp.
The girls soccer game was added to the event in 1983.
The beat goes on: Vermont and New Hampshire meet on July 15 with the girls game at 1 p.m. and the boys contest slated for 4 p.m. at Hanover High School.
Hanover is a great location for fans from both states but I think they are missing out by not having some type of training camp where the players at least stay over for a couple of nights. That is a special slice of the experience.
All of the Twin State contests between Vermont and New Hampshire whether it be field hockey, ice hockey, baseball or lacrosse are precious, but it is football and soccer that have the longest history.
3. The Rutland Post 31-Bennington Post 13 American Legion baseball rivalry. When Ted Ripley coached Post 13 and Bill Flory was at the helm of Rutland Post 31, this rivalry was sizzling.
Ripley’s team was known as the Wild Bunch, both teams oozed talent and it was never just another game.
When Rutland and Bennington meet today, if you are of a certain age and were following Legion baseball decades ago when the Wild Bunch and Rutland had that rivalry, it is impossible not to think of it.
4. Lakes Region vs. Rutland Post 31 American Legion baseball rivalry. This is the new version of the Wild Bunch-Rutland rivalry.
No, it is not as intense, but the two Legion teams from Rutland County consider a victory over the other to be very special.
Everyone knows everyone on the other team and, in some cases, high school teammates are squaring off against one another.
5. Ludlow-Proctor summer soccer rivalry. Today’s athletes might find it hard to believe how intense and unique this summer soccer series was.
The glory years were the 1970s and into the early 80s.
The talent was mind-boggling with players like twins Mark and Kevin Candon, goalie Dave Kynoski, the Ojala brothers and Morgan brothers from Proctor and brothers Pat and Pete Pullinen, Butch Plimpton Tony Valente and goalie Greg Kathan from Ludlow.
There were many more and a lot of them were standouts on the college pitch.
“After the season, the Middlebury College coach would call and ask us to put together a team for his team to scrimmage,” Mark Candon said. “We would go up there with a half dozen guys from Proctor and a half dozen guys from Ludlow. Middlebury had their hands full.”
6. Here is the new one. West Rutland’s Outlaws and Outsiders against Slate Valley in the Tri-County Middle League.
This summer softball rivalry has not started yet but it already has the earmarks of a great one.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Chrysty Pamer, one of the Outlaws & Outsiders.
Players from area high schools mixed on the only two teams from Vermont in a league that includes eight New York State teams, should make for a special rivalry.
There was a recent softball clinic at Vermont State University-Castleton. Five players showed up from the Outlaws and five from Slate Valley.
It will be a rivalry where players from the O’s and Slate Valley will root for one another when they are playing against the New York teams, but then want to win the game against their Rutland County rival in the worst way.
“It is nice having different high schools together on the same team,” Slate Valley pitcher Tori Raymond said.
Players on both teams all pretty much know one another and both have the same home field at West Rutland High School.
Thursday, July 13. Circle the date. That will be the beginning of one of summer’s great rivalries when the O’s and Slate Valley meet at West Rutland High School.