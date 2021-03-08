The Castleton University women’s ice hockey team dropped a 5-0 decision Saturday afternoon to Norwich at Spartan Arena.
The contest marked the 13th-season in which the team partnered with the Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Foley Cancer Center to raise awareness and funding for breast cancer research in their Pink the Rink event.
With the Spartans (3-4-1), the team was stuck in their defensive zone for the majority of the first period, the Cadets (3-1-0) struck first at the 10:17 mark. Aimee Headland gave the Cadets a 1-0 advantage after collecting the puck at center ice and beating goaltender Katlyn Hathaway one-on-one.
Hathaway finished the game with 25 saves, including stopping 10 of 12 shots in the third period. Her counterpart Alexa Berg would tally 21 saves as she recorded her first shutout of the season.
The Cadets double the lead just over five minutes as Ann-Frederique Guay cut back door and swept in a pass from Nikki LaGue, beating Hathaway glove side. Guay would go on to score two more goals during the contest, becoming the first player to score a hat trick for the Cadets this season.
The Spartans were able to keep up with the Cadets as both teams recorded seven shots on the goal during the second period, but the Cadets capitalized at the 12:32 mark of the period.
Guay tallied her second goal of the game as she collected the puck on the near boards and roofed a shot past Hathaway, giving the Cadets a 3-0 lead.
The Cadets would add two more goals in the third period to solidify the 5-0 victory as Kenady Nevicosi scored her first goal of the season and Guay completed her hat trick at the 18:56 mark of the period.
Castleton returns to action Friday at New England College. Norwich hosts Plymouth State on Friday.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 6, CU 1
NORTHFIELD — Ending a three-game series, the Castleton men’s hockey team fell to Norwich at Kreitzberg Arena 6-1.
Freshman Stone Stelzl put Castleton (0-7) on the board late in the third period, marking the first of his career. The tally also ended the Cadets’ shutout streak of 11 games.
Norwich (3-0) struck early with a power play goal by Michael Green and never looked back. The Spartans trailed 2-0 at the end of the opening period before an explosive second period put the hosts up 5-0. Felix Brassard found the back of the net twice in the session.
Stelzl’s goal came with just over three minutes remaining in the contest. Jahwara Rennalls was credited with an assist, giving him the team-lead at three.
Brandon Collett received the starting nod and made 23 saves on 28 shots. Senior Luke Cohen saw his first action of the season as he entered in the second period. The veteran netminder stopped 15 shots, allowing one goal over the final 27 minutes.
Castleton hosts Skidmore on Friday, while Norwich is at Plymouth State on Friday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NU 61, NVU-Johnson 32
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University women’s basketball team led wire to wire in a 61-32 victory over NVU-Johnson at home in the team’s season home opener at Andrews on Sunday afternoon. The victory gives the Cadets a sweep of the Badgers through three games in 2021.
Julia Vigorito had a career day with 20 points and she collected 10 rebounds for her third career double-double. Senior Riley Bennett contributed 13 points while Toni Adipietro added five assists to her 11 points. Senior Emily Schromm steered the offense with seven assists.
Devyn Thompson’s 12 points were a team-high for the Badgers. Freshman Gabby Wardwell tied Vigorito for a game-high with 10 rebounds.
Norwich will remain in the comfy confines of Andrews Gym for its rematch with Castleton on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
NVU-Lyndon 87, NU 82
LYNDONVILLE — The Norwich University men’s basketball team blew an 11-point halftime lead suffering an 87-82 non-conference loss to NVU-Lyndon in Stannard Gymnasium on Sunday afternoon. The win gave the Hornets a sweep of the weekend pair of games against the Cadets.
Peyton Olsen led Lyndon with 25 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Falkenburg added 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Five Cadets registered double-digit points as Jesse Davis paced the Cadets with 17 points. Tayjaun McKenzie added 16, and Booth posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Olivero added 13 points while Lewis Jr. chipped in with 10.
It finished a weekend sweep for Lyndon, who beat Norwich 99-83 on Saturday. The Cadets had a lead in that game as well, but gave it up in the second half.
Norwich have a home-and-home series with Clarkson this weekend, at Clarkson on Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. and the Cadets hosting on Sunday at 3 p.m.
WRESTLING
CU dominates
HENNIKER, N.H. — The Castleton University wrestling team hit the road to New England College Saturday morning, taking on the Pilgrims in a series of exhibition matches.
Castleton came out on top in 23 of 31 exhibition bouts on the day, though no team score was kept during the competition. Fifteen of those 23 wins came by pin, and nine of those 15 pins came in the first period.
The Spartans earned two wins apiece from heavyweights Chance LaPier and Spencer Kozlak. Sixteen other Spartans went 1-0 on the day.
Castleton wraps up its regular season next Saturday at 2 p.m. at home against Alfred State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.