What do Courtney Rohrig, Nicole Levesque and Abigail Jean McKearin have in common?
They are female athletes who played their high school athletics Vermont, reaching the 100-goal plateau in soccer and the 1,000-point milestone in basketball. Proctor’s McKearin has the career goals record with 168 and Mount Anthony’s Levesque was the owner of that standard until McKearin broke it.
Rohrig’s 1,000-point game is memorable because the Black River standout achieved it during the same week that her twin brother Bobby Rohrig reached the same milestone.
They might not be the only three females to do this double but you can be certain it is a short list.
That’s one of the problems in Vermont athletics. It is hard to find these things out because there is no record book for most sports, basketball being the exception.
People like former Mount Anthony boys basketball coach Dave Fredrickson and Hazen Union boys hoop coach Aaron Hill have been among those most responsible for making certain that the history of Vermont high school basketball has been chronicled through numbers.
When Dougie Avellino reached the 100-base hit milestone for his career at Woodstock, we were asked how many other Vermont high school baseball players had achieved that.
We never did come up with a list and it was difficult trying to do so.
We at least found out that Avellino is in rare company. We discovered by talking to numerous people that any great hitters in Vermont tend to get walked a lot.
The Vermont Baseball Coaches Association has done a tremendous job on its site of tracking where high school baseball players are doing their thing on college diamonds but individual records remain sketchy or nonexistent.
It is impossible to talk about numbers and records without thinking of West Rutland’s Frank Bioty.
He was meticulous at keeping scoring averages for players in the old Marble Valley League and Southern Vermont League. Newspapers ran his list weekly.
When you attend a basketball game in West Rutland’s Hinchey Gym, you will find a bonanza in your game program if you are a numbers person or simply into basketball history. It appears there every game thanks to the exhaustive research of Bioty and the records he maintains.
He is fastidious in his work. When West Rutland girls basketball coach Carl Serrani was celebrated for reaching the 300-victory milestone in a recent game, Bioty claimed that Serrani had not reached the charmed 300-circle and that the victory that night was No. 299.
Bioty had game-by-game data to prove it.
It’s a moot point now. Serrani, The Wizard of Westside, has since passed the cherished milestone but it points out just how meticulous Bioty is with his numbers.
You had to do a double take at the number of goals scored by Proctor’s Joanne Stockton one season while playing girls high school soccer in Canada: She put in 44 of her team’s 52 goals.
Montpelier High’s Cricket Basa, now a member of the University of Vermont women’s soccer team, had a similar proportion of her team’s goals during the 2015 season when she amassed 30 of the Solons’ 39 scores.
Springfield vacancy
Springfield Athletic Director Rich Saypack is in the market for a baseball coach.
Justin Devoid has left the Cosmos post to be an assistant baseball coach at St. Lawrence University.
Devoid, along with Avellino, gave Colby-Sawyer College a formidable 1-2 punch in the lineup.
Devoid batted .411 his junior year at Colby-Sawyer, earning himself a chance to play with the New England Collegiate Baseball League’s Upper Valley Nighthawks.
Wrestling on the mat
The Vermont wrestling fraternity is bewildered and discouraged.
Spaulding High head wrestling coach Darren O’Meara sent out an email on Wednesday that conveyed his frustration after wrestling coaches were informed on Tuesday that the task force could not support having a high school wrestling season in the state.
This comes after the Vermont high school coaches had submitted data they were certain would be more than enough to get the approval for a 2021 season.
O’Meara pointed out that wrestling is being held throughout the country with no reported COVID outbreaks.
Fair Haven wrestling coach Scott Shaddock stressed that the study presented to the task force shows wrestling to be safer than basketball which was given the green light for practice beginning Dec. 26.
MSJ roots
Bella Parento got her University of Vermont women’s hockey career off to a rousing start. The freshman defenseman scored on a wrist shot from the point in the 4-2 victory of the season opener against New Hampshire.
She has Mount St. Joseph roots. Her father Rob Parento was a multi-sport standout at MSJ who scored 1,075 points for the Mounties from 1981 through 1984.
Cosmos’ winter sports
Springfield High’s winter sports season is not likely to start with practices until Jan. 4 or 11 but athletes can get a jump on fine tuning their skills and getting in shape at the Community Center’s gym.
Springfield Recreation Director Andy Bladyka will begin conducting open gym during the holiday vacation and will designate a time for high school age athletes.
Alternates
Man, there were a lot of alternates selected for the 2021 Vermont women’s team that will play against New Hampshire in the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup Match at Hanover High on July 17.
Eleven alternates including four goalkeepers. I can’t ever remember having that many selected for this event.
Take heart, alternates. I have told the story before, but pull up a chair, because in this year when so many alternates have been selected, you need to hear the tale of Donny White.
White was a heck of a player for the Stevens High boys soccer team in Claremont, New Hampshire.
When the 1980 New Hampshire Lions Cup team was selected, White was not on it, and many Stevens High fans were irate. They should have been.
Donny, the son of Pete White, who had coached at places in Vermont like Otter Valley and Springfield, was simply left out.
Left out, that is, until he got the call after camp had already started. There had been an injury and White was being asked to report.
The game was played at Middlebury College that year. New Hampshire won 3-2. All three goals were scored by Donny White, the forgotten man. The alternate.
White is the only one to have a hat trick in the men’s game of the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.