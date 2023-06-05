WEST HAVEN — Hunter Nutter had been quietly steady at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in 2023, but on Saturday night he turned the volume up to 11.
The Orford, New Hampshire racer stole the show in the McGee Automotive Family 50-lap special for the Limited Sportsman division, leading the way for a wave of winners that included Michael Wagner-Fitzgerald, Ed Bell, Raelin Dunham, Adam Mahoney, Adam Stewart, and Rob Steele.
Anthony Ryan was the star of the race for nearly the entire distance, leading on two occasions for a total of 40 laps. Ryan was head-and-shoulders above the field on lap 47 when disaster struck; the engine of rookie Daryl Gebo’s car blew on the frontstretch, and as the caution flag waved, Ryan was unable to see through the smoke and struck the infield tire barrier. His car suffered major front-end damage and he was forced to retire from the race.
Gary English was the heir apparent for the lead, having worked his way from the 15th starting position into second place before Ryan’s misfortune with an exciting drive through traffic on the tricky – but faster – outside lane. English chose the inside for the restart, however, allowing Nutter, who came from 14th, to take the top. When the green flag flew, Nutter used the grip on the high line to inch ahead of English, stealing the victory and a $700 prize.
English settled for the runner-up finish ahead of Bill Duprey, who was a contender all race. Randy Ryan came from 13th to finish fourth, and Scott Towslee recovered from two separate spinouts for fifth. The 50-lap victory was the third win of Nutter’s career at Devil’s Bowl.
The track’s lead division, the Sunoco Sportsman Modifieds, played second fiddle for the evening, but still threw off an exciting 30-lap feature race that went caution-free. Gansevoort, New York's Michael Wagner-Fitzgerald took his long awaited first win in the top class at Devil’s Bowl after a strong run up the outside lane.
Austin Comes took the runner-up finish for the best result of his career the Sportsman Modified division. Tanner Siemons moved forward from 11th starting position to take third place ahead of James Hanson and Josh LeClaire.
Ed Bell was both lucky and good in the 20-lap race for the Hoosier Daddy Racing Novice Sportsman division. Bell was in second when leader Allen Hewitt had a heart-stopping slide off the track into the infield pit road area. Bell, of Queensbury, New York, took over at lap 10 and held a good lead, but then had to hold off Randy Edson’s last-lap charge for the win; it was Bell’s first win of 2023 and the second of his career.
Edson, the 1994 champion of the former Late Model division at Devil’s Bowl, was second ahead of a solid run by Aaron Clark, Boomer Patterson, and the surging Bobbi Jo Hults.
Young gun Raelin Dunham scored her first win of the season in the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint division, leading every step of the way in a non-stop, 15-lap feature. John Carleton came in second place. Joe Kemp took third place, while Kevin Smith and Roger LaDuc took fourth and fifth, respectively.
Whitehall, New York’s Adam Mahoney won the 15-lap Mini Stock feature for his first victory of the year. Mahoney came from seventh starting position to grab the lead on a lap-5 restart, and then held off the snarling pack after the final restart with three laps remaining. Ronnie Alger nipped Craig Kirby in a photo finish for second place, with Levi Cram fourth and Brian Blake fifth.
Benson’s Adam Stewart was a popular winner in the 8-lap Mini Stock “B” Feature for non-qualifiers; Stewart once served as the scoreboard operator at Devil’s Bowl before entering high school and had never won a race previously. He held off Jake Mallory and Tyler Bell after a green-white-checkered restart.
Bomoseen’s Rob Steele became the first two-time winner in the new 9th State Cannabis Crown Vic division, topping a four-car field. Jackson Ducharme led the first three laps before Steele took over, and then had a second chance at it when there was a restart with four laps left. Ducharme was the runner-up ahead of Norm Morrill and Derek St. George.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway returns to action on Saturday at 7 p.m. with the annual “Topless Night” event, featuring the Sportsman Modified, Limited Sportsman, and Novice Sportsman classes racing without roofs. The 500cc Mini Sprint and Mini Stock classes are also on the card along with the season’s second 50-lap Enduro Series race.
OFFICIAL RESULTS
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – West Haven, Vt.
Saturday, June 3, 2023
Sunoco Sportsman Modified Feature (30 laps)
Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown
# - denotes rookie
1. (6) Michael Wagner-Fitzgerald, Gansevoort, N.Y.
2. (1) Austin Comes, Middlebury, Vt.
3. (10) Tanner Siemons, Orford, N.H.
4. (4) James Hanson, Orwell, Vt.
5. (7) # Josh LeClaire, Plattsburgh, N.Y.
6. (2) Brian Whittemore, Pittsford, Vt.
7. (5) Anthony Warren, Shoreham, Vt.
8. (9) David Boisclair, Watervliet, N.Y.
9. (3) # Evan Roberts, Fletcher, Vt.
10. (12) Justin Comes, Middlebury, Vt.
11. (14) Kevin Chaffee, Bradford, Vt.
12. (11) Billy Lussier, Fair Haven, Vt.
13. (13) Frank Hoard III, Manchester Center, Vt.
14. (15) Jimmy Ryan, Shoreham, Vt.
15. (22) Tim LaDuc, Orwell, Vt.
16. (16) Walter J. Hammond, Canaan, N.H.
17. (8) Vince Quenneville, Brandon, Vt.
18. (19) Marty Kelly III, Shaftsbury, Vt.
19. (18) Josh Masterson, Bristol, Vt.
20. (23) Adam Piper, Leicester, Vt.
21. (21) Brent Warren, Salisbury, Vt.
22. (20) Mike Palmer, Salisbury, Vt.
23. (17) Walt Hammond Jr., Canaan, N.H.
24. (24) Floyd Billington, South Glens Falls, N.Y.
25. (25) Wayne Stearns, Bradford, Vt.
26. (26) Mike Fisher, Castleton, Vt.
Did Not Start: Allan Hammond, Canaan, N.H.
Heat Winners: Josh LeClaire, Anthony Warren, Brian Whittemore
O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman Feature (50 laps)
Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown
# - denotes rookie
1. (14) Hunter Nutter, Orford, N.H.
2. (16) Gary English, Salisbury, Vt.
3. (1) William Duprey, Hydeville, Vt.
4. (13) Randy Ryan, Orwell, Vt.
5. (10) Scott Towslee, Manchester, Vt.
6. (4) Justin Lilly, Castleton, Vt.
7. (11) Jason Quenneville, Quechee, Vt.
8. (20) Bob Kilburn, Fair Haven, Vt.
9. (6) Alex Layn, New Haven, Vt.
10. (12) Katrina Bean, Benson, Vt.
11. (7) # William Lussier Jr., Fair Haven, Vt.
12. (8) Timmy Aldrighetti, Bethel, Vt,
13. (3) # Kamden Duffy, Richmond, N.H.
14. (18) Kyle Kerr, Shoreham, Vt.
15. (19) Freddie Little, Salisbury, Vt.
16. (9) Steve Miller, New Haven, Vt.
17. (5) Anthony Ryan, Benson, Vt.
18. (17) # Daryl Gebo, Orwell, Vt.
19. (2) John Gosselin, Shoreham, Vt.
20. (15) A.J. Munger, Benson Landing, Vt.
Heat Winners: Justin Lilly, Anthony Ryan, Kamden Duffy
Hoosier Daddy Racing Novice Sportsman Feature (20 laps)
Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown
1. (1) Ed Bell, Queensbury, N.Y.
2. (8) Randy Edson, Orwell, Vt.
3. (4) Aaron Clark, Bristol, Vt.
4. (7) Boomer Patterson, Milton, Vt.
5. (14) Bobbi Jo Hults, Benson, Vt.
6. (13) Tyler Travis, Hartland, Vt.
7. (9) Robert Gauthier, Williston, Vt.
8. (16) Michael Clark Jr., Salisbury, Vt.
9. (12) Donald Williams, Ripton, Vt.
10. (3) Derrick Counter, Salisbury, Vt.
11. (11) Nick Austin-Neil, Salisbury, Vt.
12. (15) Adam LaFountain, Starksboro, Vt.
13. (10) Eric Shaw, Wells, Vt.
14. (6) Matt Wade, Fair Haven, Vt.
15. (18) Pat Miner, Monkton, Vt.
16. (19) Russ Farr, Granville, N.Y.
17. (2) Allen Hewitt, Rutland, Vt.
18. (5) Jason Kerr, Shoreham, Vt.
19. (17) Jeff Haskins, Wells, Vt.
Did Not Start: Holden Bass, Benson, Vt.
Heat Winners: Derrick Counter, Aaron Clark, Randy Edson
Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint Feature (15 laps)
Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown
# - denotes rookie
1. (1) Raelin Dunham, Queensbury, N.Y.
2. (2) # John Carleton, Chittenden, Vt.
3. (5) Joe Kemp, West Rutland, Vt.
4. (4) Kevin Smith, Brandon, Vt.
5. (6) Roger LaDuc, Castleton, Vt.
6. (9) Logan Denis, Whiting, Vt.
7. (8) Chayton Young, Wynantskill, N.Y.
8. (7) John Smith, Poultney, Vt.
9. (11) Chris Lennox, Eagle Bridge, N.Y.
10. (13) Ray Hanson, Orwell, Vt.
11. (3) Gage Provencher, Bridport, Vt.
12. (10) Aiden Benoure, Salisbury, Vt.
13. (12) Rick Balla, Charlestown, N.H.
Did Not Start: Tommie Kasuba, Castleton, Vt.
Heat Winners: Raelin Dunham, John Carleton
Mini Stock A-Feature (15 laps)
Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown
# - denotes rookie
1. (7) Adam Mahoney, Whitehall, N.Y.
2. (8) Ronnie Alger, Orwell, Vt.
3. (20) Craig Kirby, St. Albans, Vt.
4. (19) Levi Cram, Leicester, Vt.
5. (21) Brian Blake, Cornwall, Vt.
6. (15) Austin McKirryher, Proctor, Vt.
7. (16) Chase Allen, Fair Haven, Vt.
8. (13) Jake Barrows, Cornwall, Vt.
9. (17) Griff Mahoney, Bristol, Vt.
10. (9) Clemmy Bell, Peru, N.Y.
11. (11) Mark Mahoney, Brandon, Vt.
12. (10) Jarrod Colburn, Rutland, Vt.
13. (5) # Ryan Patch, Rutland, Vt.
14. (4) Damian Olden, Fair Haven, Vt.
15. (2) Nick Melotti, Mendon, Vt.
16. (1) # Justin Cook, Peru, N.Y.
17. (3) Scott Chandler, Pittsford, Vt.
18. (18) T.J. Knight, Wells, Vt.
19. (12) Cody Dion, Rutland, Vt.
20. (14) Jakobee Alger, Orwell, Vt.
21. (6) Tom Severance, Fair Haven, Vt.
Heat Winners: Jakobee Alger, Cody Dion, Adam Mahoney
Mini Stock B-Feature (8 laps)
Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown
# - denotes rookie
1. (5) Adam Stewart, Benson, Vt.
2. (2) Jake Mallory, Granville, N.Y.
3. (3) Tyler Bell, Peru, N.Y.
4. (4) Carl LaPoint, Wells, Vt.
5. (7) Niclaus Clark, Salisbury, Vt.
6. (1) Tim Robinson, Center Rutland, Vt.
7. (9) Mary Gardner, Middle Granville, N.Y.
8. (8) Alton McCoy, Whitehall, N.Y.
9. (6) Andrea Noble, Wells, Vt.
Did Not Start: Adam Montville, Saratoga, N.Y.; # Becky Bruce-Girard, Poultney, Vt.
9th State Cannabis Crown Vic Feature (15 laps)
Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown
1. (3) Rob Steele, Bomoseen, Vt.
2. (2) Jackson Ducharme, Rutland, Vt.
3. (4) Norm Morrill, North Ferrisburgh, Vt.
4. (1) Derek St. George, Addison, Vt.
