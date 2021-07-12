WEST HAVEN — You can’t leave Devil’s Bowl Speedway with a victory every Saturday night. You can leave feeling good about things if you keep things in perspective.
Cody O’Brien and Scott FitzGerald had plenty to feel good about after the racing was over and they did not need a trip to victory lane to count their blessings on the way home.
O’Brien is among the younger racers at Devil’s Bowl. He will be a junior at Springfield High School.
He had already exceeded his expectations after moving up from the 500cc Mini Sprint class to a much bigger car in the Limited Sportsman division this season.
O’Brien was expecting this to be a summer of adjustment.
Yet, he has already driven to two feature wins in his new class, grabbing the checkered flag on June 5 and 26.
“The big thing is the horsepower and that I now have power steering. I wasn’t used to that,” O’Brien said.
He won a track championship in the Mini-Sprints in 2018, becoming the youngest champion in the Bowl’s long history. That meant it was time to bite off a new challenge.
“We said, ‘let’s move up and get some competition,’” O’Brien said. “I’ve always wanted to move up.”
That competition he was seeking? The drivers that are in his new division are getting more competition from O’Brien than anyone expected.
Those two feature wins were a gigantic bonus and a surprise to O’Brien.
“That first one was awesome,” he said. “Our expectations were, at most, to get top-15 finishes.
“But, honestly, the second one was just as awesome.”
O’Brien grew up just down the street from legendary stock car racer Butch Jelley.
When he was 4 years old, Jelley put O’Brien into the seat of his race car.
“He was hooked,” O’Brien’s grandmother Cil Mathews said.
It was more the the smile of a winner spreading across FitzGerald’s face after Saturday night’s extremely tough loss in the Limited Sportsman class.
FitzGerald appeared to be piloting his No. 5 car to victory in the final laps but was unable to survive a succession of caution flags and settled for third.
Still, his car ran well and that was enough.
“After a bad wreck, we finally got the car back where it needs to be,” FitzGerald said.
The camaraderie among drivers at Devil’s Bowl can be special.
West Rutland’s FitzGerald said that other teams like the Stone, Comes and Scarborough teams helped immensely in restoring the car following that wreck earlier in the season.
“The outpouring was unbelievable,” FitzGerald, the 2019 Devil’s Bowl track champion, said.
FitzGerald said he could tell in the heat race that the car was back.
FitzGerald was drained after the grueling feature race but found the energy to leave his trailer and get back to the track to watch his son Andrew finish second in the Super Stock finish.
His car is back, the family is racing and life is good.
O’Brien and FitzGerald are from different generations but they share a healthy perspective when it comes to their sport.
Butch Jelley, a 1975 track champion at Devil’s Bowl, would be proud.
