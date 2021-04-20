FAIR HAVEN — From the opening batter, you could tell what kind of day it was going to be for the Fair Haven baseball team in its rivalry matchup with Otter Valley.
Senior Kohlby Murray, in his first at-bat since middle school, cranked a triple that one-hopped to the wall, putting the Slaters in business.
It was the start of a dominant effort as Fair Haven bested the Otters 12-2 in five innings.
“A lot of it comes from their energy. They came to the game with a lot of energy today,” said Slaters coach Adam Greenlese. “They got however many months of no baseball out of their system. They were swinging at good pitches, they were having good at-bats and they worked the count.”
Fair Haven had the first inning of its dreams, plating six runs.
With Murray on third, Otter Valley pitcher Ethan Blow hit Evan Reed with a pitch and walked Ryan Muratorri to load the bases. Left fielder Matt Heibler singled and drove in Murray.
The line just kept on moving. No. 8 hitter Carson Babbie had the big blow of the inning, hitting a double to unload the packed bases. Levi Ryan joined Heibler and Babbie in knocking in a run as 10 batters came to the plate.
“I can’t ask for a better approach at the plate,” Greenlese said. “We’ve been working on it for two weeks, but you never know what you’re going to get in the first game.”
Fair Haven continued to build its lead as the game progressed, scoring two runs in all three of its remaining at-bats.
It wasn’t just the top of the lineup creating production for the Slaters. Babbie finished the game with five runs batted in and No. 7 hitter Trey Lee was 2-for-2 with an RBI himself.
Greenlese talks about the competitiveness of his team and how that creates an environment where guys want to do their part.
“They’re still fighting for spots. They’re trying to maintain their spot in the lineup,” Greenlese said. “It’s a healthy thing and I’m really happy with how guys are carrying themselves.”
Sophomore Sawyer Ramey, in his varsity debut, had a pair of singles and stolen bases.
Otter Valley didn’t do itself any favors, walking nine batters.
“(Fair Haven) swung the bats well,” said Otter Valley coach Mike Howe. “When they get on base, they steal, they’re fast and they’re aggressive.
“I don’t think we threw enough strikes. We fell behind in the count a lot.”
Evan Reed was locked in for his first start of the 2021 season. He didn’t overpower the Otter hitters, but he kept them off balance. Reed allowed just two hits and one run, which was unearned after an error at third.
Caleb Whitney drove in that run on Otter Valley’s only extra-base hit of the day. “I think we had a lot of good at-bats. We definitely could have had more,” Howe said. “There’s opportunities in counts when we get ahead in the count and stop getting aggressive or swinging on automatic fastball counts.”
“(Evan) threw strikes and got the ball put in play,” Greenlese said. “We made most of our plays. There’s stuff to clean up, but I’m extremely happy with his performance.”
Tyler Niklasson pitched the fifth inning to finish off the win. Blow lasted just 1 1/3 innings for OV, before Matt Greeno came on to pitch the rest of the way.
Fair Haven (1-0) is at Green Mountain on Thursday. Otter Valley (1-1) is at Mount Abraham on Thursday.
