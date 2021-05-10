BRANDON — Rutland softball coach Dick Wright recently talked about his team not finding its groove just yet. If Monday’s game against Otter Valley was any indication, that groove might have finally been hit.
The Ravens used an 18-hit attack to best the Otters 18-10 at Candon Field Monday afternoon.
“I explained to them that we need to hit good pitches,” Wright said. “I told them to just look for the one pitch. We started to look for the one pitch. We can hit like this, we just need to get our groove.”
Rutland scored multiple runs in the the majority of the innings on Monday, but there was no inning bigger than the sixth.
With the game tied 10-10, the Ravens used their at-bats to effectively put the game out of reach.
Catcher Alyssa Kennedy led off the inning with a single and the line kept moving from there. Samera Rideout worked a walk and Sam Bates drove in a run on a single. Mariah Crossman walked, before Kayla Hickey drove in two more runs.
Madi Smith, Tamara Sabotka and Kennedy all drove in runs. Bates almost had a grand slam that really would have blown the game open, but it was just a few feet foul. The center fielder capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly for her second RBI of the inning.
“I think that foul ball from Sam is still in the air,” OV coach Kelly Trayah joked.
“They kept moving the line. If we can get them going, we will,” Wright said. “A lot of them, over the year we were off, played other places and hit every weekend.”
The big sixth inning for Rutland finished the scoring for both sides on a day where runs were at a surplus.
Otter Valley loaded the bases in the sixth inning, but that was the closest the Otters would get to making a dent in the Raven advantage.
Rutland’s bats were hot from the first pitch. The first four batters reached base on singles with Bates and Crossman driving in runs.
“The first inning we came out of the gate flat,” Trayah said. “(In the eight-run inning), they were hits. I’m okay if we don’t give them runs and they earn them. You just play your best.”
The teams traded salvos throughout the contest and the lead went back and forth.
Bryn Blanchard and Sydney Gallo drove in runs for Otter Valley in the second inning, helping the Otters cut the Rutland lead to one. The Otters then took the lead in the third with Blanchard, Ryleigh LaPorte and Mia Politano credited with RBIs.
A two-run groundout by Katelyn Velde tied the game for Rutland in the fourth, before OV added three runs in the bottom half, Grace O’Connell doing the big damage with a double down the right field line.
A four-run fifth that included doubles form Bates, Crossman and Sabotka gave Rutland the lead back and Jadynn Pope’s RBI groundout knotted the score in the bottom half.
Kayla Olszewski got her first start in the circle for Rutland, before giving way to Crossman with an out in the third inning. Wright talked about the versatility of his club before the season and that has been on full display.
Alyssa Kennedy has moved to catcher the last few games and responded well, one of many girls having to be ready to take on different positions for the Ravens.
MacKenzie McKay started and went 5 1/3 innings for OV and Niya Hall went the rest of the way.
The Otters (2-5) will need their arms to be fresh with games against Mount Anthony, Fair Haven and Springfield all on the schedule this week. The Patriots and Cosmos have one loss combined. MAU is up first on Wednesday in Brandon.
Rutland (2-3) hosts Burr and Burton on Wednesday.
