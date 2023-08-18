The Friday Night Lights will be coming on early. The officials shortage will be visible early in the season as it has necessitated three Thursday night games in the first week of the season.
The early openers on Thursday, Aug. 31 will be Missisquoi at Milton, Colchester at U-32 and Hartford at St. Johnsbury.
The state’s media members were told on the Vermont Principals’ Association’s Media Day that there are only 35 football officials in Vermont certified for working at the varsity level.
Bad sportsmanship among fans was cited as one reason for the difficulty in attracting new officials.
In addition to Thursday night games, doubleheaders using the same officials is another result of the dearth of officials. That scenario might have a kickoff at 1 p.m. and another game at 6 p.m.
Football is not the only sport touched by a shortage of officials. The impact is felt across the board with lacrosse and field hockey among those being hit the hardest.
VPA Assistant Executive Director Lauren Thomas said there are a variety of things being done in other states to help alleviate the bad fan behavior including a $250 fine that goes along with ejection from the game.
In another state, when a fan is ejected he must take his child (player) with him.
VPA Executive Director Jay Nichols said that Vermont would never invoke that measure because it penalizes the athlete for the transgressions of the parent.
Fans and Parents upholding sportsmanship in their cheer sections will be an emphasis this year of the VPA’s Activity Standards Committee.
There are far fewer new high school athletic directors this school year than last school year which saw a dozen first-time athletic Directors begin their tenure.
The new athletic directors this year are: Former Castleton University women’s hockey coach Steph Moberg at Long Trail School, Connor Bean who moves from Craftsbury Academy to Bellows Falls Union High School, St. Johnsbury Academy’s Troy Engle, Sharon Academy’s Grayson Levy, Craftsbury Academy’s John Stein and Ian Fraunfelder at Harwood.
Mount Abraham Athletic Director Devin Wendel said there is every attempt being made to give new athletic directors the tools and support to successfully carry out their job.
“Our goal is to retain as many as possible,” Wendel said.
It was announced that the high school state championship football games will be on Nov. 11 for all three divisions at Rutland High School.
Following this year, the state titles games in football will rotate — 2024 at St. Johnsbury, 2025 at South Burlington and 2026 at Burlington. All have turf fields.
Manchester’s Applejack Stadium, which hosted state championship soccer games in Division IV and III in 2022, has said that they can only host one division this fall.
The State Cross Country Championships is set for Oct. 28 in Thetford.
Nichols said that Mid-Vermont Christian is no longer a member of the VPA and that if another school scheduled a game with the Eagles, it would not be recognized as a VPA event.
Mid-Vermont forfeited a basketball playoff game last season against Long Trail because the Mountain Lions had a transgender athlete on the girls basketball team. MVC cited safety and fairness concerns.
Nichols said MVC is welcome to reapply for VPA membership but must follow the rules of the organization to be a member.
Wendel recognized 2023 Rutland High graduate Lauren Solimano for becoming the first Vermonter to reap the NIAAA National Student Athlete Scholarship. The scholarship recognizes a student for leadership and sportsmanship.
“Lauren has set such a high bar,” Wendel said.
She will be honored and speak at the annual National Athletic Directors Conference in Orlando in December.