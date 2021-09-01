Former Rutland High and Castleton University athlete Joe Caligiuri was walking into the Monfort company’s headquarters in Denver for an investment tour. He quickly spotted a familiar face, someone there for the same investment tour. It was Billy Drew, Rutland High School Class of 1994.
“In a world of 320,000,000 people, on this day in April, my entire life came full circle,” Caligiuri said.
Here were Caligiuri and Micah Kinsler, from the Rutland High Class of 1998, and Drew, all taking the same investment tour for Dierks Bentley Whiskey Row.
Kenny Monfort (Colorado Rockies ownership team) had previously raised $15,000,000 for a Dierks Bentley Whiskey Row to be located at the Rockies’ Coors Field.
It is the fourth Dierks Bentley location, the others being in Nashville along with Arizona sites in Gilbert and Scottsdale.
Dierks Bentley Whiskey Row is a unique night spot with live entertainment.
Kinsler and Caliguiri were in Denver to investigate the investment opportunity, never knowing that Drew would be in on it also.
“It was an investment we both felt great about and, more importantly, an investing network that we couldn’t turn down,” Caligiuri said.
Caligiuri said one of the best professional pieces of advice that he ever received was to not approach the day as though he might lose the business but rather to take more risks.
The Rutland graduates have done extremely well.
Kinsler is founder and CEO of a near-billion dollar payment solutions company in Scottsdale where he lives.
Twenty-three years ago, he was the last one to touch the football in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. He pulled down the interception that ended the game and sealed Vermont’s 21-13 victory against New Hampshire in the 1998 Maple Sugar Bowl.
Now, he has gone from Maple Sugar Bowl to Fiesta Bowl where he sits on that bowl game’s board of directors.
Drew is a Physician’s Assistant living in Denver and Caliguiri is the founder of Stadium Performance in Dedham, Massachusetts, a state-of-the-art training facility for athletes.
Drew and Caligiuri are both Castleton University graduates, Drew in 1998 and Caligiuri in 2002. They immediately began comparing notes on their mentors at CU — faculty members like John Feenick, Lindsey Hartshorn and Reese Barber.
“They steered our initial path,” Caligiuri said.
“It was as though Bill and I picked up where we had left off 20 years ago. We hit it off.”
Caligiuri said it was Rutland High School ACT Mike Dorion who first introduced him to Drew.
“Since Denver, Micah and I have collaborated on a couple of projects as we’ve multiplied our networks and connections by combining them both,” Caligiuri said.
He also said that Drew, Kinsler and himself talk and text often.
Before Kinsler was off to the University of Arizona, he spent a year at New Hampton Prep in New Hampshire. That year, he suffered a serious head injury on the football field.
He was brought back to Rutland Regional Medical Center and Caligiuri recalls spending time near his bedside praying.
“For whatever reason, I just felt I had to be there,” he said.
Caligiuri said there is a special identification with being from Rutland High.
“We might not all talk and we might not make all the reunions. But we all know where each other is,” he said.
“Vermont will always be home for me,” Kinsler said.
Kinsler and Caligiuri have the common denominator of having played football at RHS for coach Mike Norman.
“There are life-long lessons that kids take from him that turn boys into men,” Kinsler said.
“He always told us that everyone will fall down but you have to dust yourself off and get ready for the next play.”
It is a lesson that Kinsler has applied in building his business.
“Micah owns www.micamp.com that processes close to 10 billion transactions a year. There isn’t a power-player in the business that he does not know and he still quotes Mike Norman to this day,” Caligiuri said.
Kinsler has identified several areas that his business supports monetarily — the military, youth sports and suicide prevention and awareness.
“It is great to give back to the community,” he said.
He also keeps things in the football community. Kinsler said Fair Haven Union High head football coach Jim Hill will be a Vermont representative for his company.
Kinsler has football family roots in Vermont. His grandfather is the legendary Gregg McCanna who won seven league titles in his final 11 years of coaching the Hurricanes.
Kinsler is a 2003 University of Arizona graduate and will soon be looking up Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown, a former Norwich University running back who got his start coaching at Hartford High where Kinsler’s grandfather coached.
It is just another of those small-world things that Caligiuri, Kinsler and Drew are very much aware of.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.