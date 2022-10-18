There will be some finger pointing and maybe some hard feelings about Hunter McDermott’s magical Senior Night at Arlington on Monday night.
The Arlington senior scored nine goals in a 10-1 victory over Proctor in a boys soccer game at Werner Field.
Don’t worry about Arlington coach Todd Wilkins. He’ll sleep just fine. His conscience is clear.
The last thing on his mind was embarrassing the opponent.
When his Eagles had a to play a man down with the game tied 1-1 early in the game, a nine-goal night by one of his players was the last thing on his mind.
“I was just worried about winning the game. Proctor is still a decent side and we were having to play a man down the rest of the game,” Wilkins said.
Then it began to happen. There is an expression in sports called “being in the zone.” If a player was ever in a zone it was Hunter McDermott.
“He couldn’t miss,” Wilkins said.
His teammates were catching on to this special night.
“They kept feeding him,” the Eagles coach said. “He was the recipient all night of some nice passes.”
Wilkins did take him out eventually with eight goals.
He put him back in late in the game when his center midfielder was exhausted. The plan was to have him distribute the ball.
But when he was presented with a shot from 25 yards out, he took it.
Of course, he did not miss. Ninth goal. It was a night where he could not miss.
“If it wasn’t Senior Night, maybe I would have taken him out sooner.
“The Proctor coach did ask me after the game why I put him back in,” Wilkins said.
“His family was all there for Senior Night and he deserved to play.”
It was a night that Hunter McDermott and his family members will never forget.
Neither will coach Todd Wilkins and his family.
While the boys and Hunter McDermott were having their memorable night, up in Poultney Todd daughter’s Taylor Wilkins and her Arlington girls soccer teammates were beating Poultney 3-2 in an exciting overtime game.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
