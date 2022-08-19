After 15 years as Manchester Town Manager, John O'Keefe is moving 38 miles down the road where he will be Associate Athletic Director for Budget and Finance at Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts.
One of the significant pieces of his administration has been making Manchester, specifically Applejack Stadium, a soccer destination.
Applejack has hosted the high school Division IV state soccer championship for boys and girls, has been the home of the Vermont Fusion of the Women's Premier Soccer League and been home to the Manchester Women's College Cup.
Men's and women's college soccer teams come to Applejack for preseason games and on Sept. 10-11, a regular-season women's soccer tournament will be played at Applejack involving Williams College, Castleton University, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps of California and MIT.
O'Keefe said he is confident that Manchester's reputation as a soccer destination will continue.
O'Keefe's final day on the job will be Aug. 26 and he said that interim town manger Leslie Parra is well versed in Applejack Stadium and what it means to Manchester.
"She knows how important it is," O'Keefe said.
It has become the goal of every Division IV soccer team to get to Applejack Stadium in the same way that Barre Auditorium has become the carrot for basketball teams, Castleton University for softball teams or Centennial Field for high school baseball teams.
When the Proctor High School girls soccer team clinched their trip to the Division IV title soccer game, the players displayed Applejack Cereal boxes in the post game celebration.
Improvements to Applejack include the installation of some rows of stadium seats under the historic covered grandstand.
Yet, it is the playing surface that draws raves from coaches, players and officials.
Putney's Eric Evans, a highly regarded high school and college official for soccer and lacrosse, has worked games at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field.
He wrote to O'Keefe to tell him that Applejack compared favorably with Lincoln Financial Field.
O'Keefe said that Williams College has given him its blessing to remain involved with the Division III women's soccer tournament at Applejack in September.
O'Keefe said he is not only proud of what has been accomplished with Applejack Stadium but also the entire facility of Dana Thompson Rec Park where Applejack is located. The walking trails, new buildings and a track are just a few of the recent improvements enhancing the entire park.
"Applejack has the highest profile in the park," O'Keefe said.
It has been a long tenure but O'Keefe is looking forward to working in the athletic department at Williams, a school that has one of the most successful and storied NCAA Division III programs in the country.
His daughter Siobhan is a junior at Manchester's Burr and Burton Academy so the job being so close by was ideal as far as allowing Siobhan to remain at BBA.
"Fifteen years is a long time for a town manager and this position became open," O'Keefe said.
Some Division IV soccer team will clinch a trip to the game's biggest stage later this fall and just maybe the players will again brandish those cereal boxes. Applejack has become the other Breakfast of Champions.
