The Rutland High School softball team caught fire after a slow start and then went on an eight-game winning streak.
The pitcher for all eight victories, and the RHS pitcher in every game of the season, was Kayla Olszewski.
Olszewski not only won the eight straight games, she was consistently good. She allowed only one run in three of the games and never gave up more than five.
Rutland coach Dick Wright said that the key to his pitcher’s remarkable stretch was a dramatic improvement with her change-up.
Wright does not call all the pitches, allowing catcher Alivia Morris to call most of the pitches. But it is Wright who calls for the change and he began to call for it more frequently as Olszewski became to have more success with it.
Her consistency during that winning streak has earned her the accolade of Rutland Herald Softball Player of the Year.
Players eligible for the honor play for any of the Rutland County high schools as well as Green Mountain and Springfield.
It was not only in the circle where Olszewski contributed, but she was productive at the plate, batting No. 4 in the order. One game saw Olzsewski clear the fence at Northeast Field for a home run.
“When she got control of her change-up, that’s when it all turned around,” Wright said. “She was hitting her spots.”
Olszewski overcame a lot to get to this point. She blew out one ACL and then the other.
She worked hard at the rehab process to get back in the circle where she has been the last two years.
“She loves to pitch. She has embraced it,” Wright said.
She has worked diligently at her craft in the off season with pitching coach Alan Dubla of Fort Ann, New York.
She will continue to take advantage of his tutelage this summer as her plans call for playing softball at Anna Maria College in Paxton, Massachusetts where she will major in Business.
“It just so happened that the softball coach was also the head of the Business department,” Olszewski said.
Coach Dr. Lawrence Sasso’s softball team weathered a 10-27 season so Olszweski will be part of a group trying to resurrect the program.
During her campus visit, everything seemed to click at Anna Maria when she met the coach and the players on the team.
Olszewski will also be playing for the South team in the North-South Games at Castleton University, June 30 and July 1.
There is still a lot of softball for Olszewski to look forward to with the summer classic for seniors at Castleton and the chance to make an impact in the sport at Anna Maria.
But that eight-game winning streak that was part of Rutland’s 11-7 record, along with the Rutland Herald Player of the Year accolade, will make the 2023 softball season an indelible memory.