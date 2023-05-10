Two old members of the Vermont media were careening down I-91 between Springfield, Massachusetts and Hartford, Connecticut many years ago. They were groggy and the early morning was still covered in darkness.
Then, they were jolted to alertness by a familiar name on WFAN. Joe Pignatano, the former major league catcher, was being interviewed and he brought up Elizabeth Burnham.
The former Oxbow Union High softball player was a catcher with the Colorado Silver Bullets, a women’s professional baseball team.
Piggy, who was summoned to the Silver Bullets’ spring training to work with the catchers, called Burnham his favorite player.
That was easy to understand. She always played with fire whether it was on the softball diamond or scoring 1,000 points and grabbing 1,000 rebounds in basketball for Oxbow during an incredible high school career.
Burnham wore No. 14 with the Bullets in honor of her home state, the 14th to join the union
Burnham is in the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame. You could make a list of Oxbow softball graduates who are worthy of consideration for various Halls of Fame.
But if you had to pick one, Burnham would be a terrific choice.
The Bradford high school is living up to its lavish softball reputation this year. They are 9-0 and again ranked No. 3 in this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings. They boast a signature 7-0 victory over a very strong Enosburg team.
The Olympians look like a sure-fire bet to make it onto Vermont high school’s biggest stage the weekend of June 9-10 at Castleton University.
The O’s are familiar with the place. They have won four of the last five state titles and are the defending Division III state champions after beating Vergennes 13-3 at Castleton last season behind the pitching of Anastase Bourgeois.
Bourgeois was also on the 2021 title team as an eighth grader.
Bourgeois and her teammates are red hot contenders to find their way to Vermont’s oldest college again in June for the D-III title contest.
Bear Ridge Speedway is open in Bradford but nobody is making more noise than the Oxbow Union High School softball team as the O’s chase their 11th state crown.
Here are this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus softball rankings. Last week’s ranking is in parentheses. The rankings were made prior to Wednesday’s games.
1. BFA-St. Albans 7-0 (1) The Comets had to withstand a great effort by St. Johnsbury to earn a 6-3 victory. BFA’s Sierra Yates piled up 17 strikeouts in that game.
2. Mount Anthony 5-2 (2) The Patriots are unbeaten in Vermont. They won their last three games by a combined score of 93-3. A little more competition wouldn’t hurt.
3. Oxbow 9-0 (3) The power of purple might be too much for the rest of Division III.
4. Missisquoi 6-2 (6) The Thunderbirds’ pitching and defense have been holding lineups in check. They beat St. Johnsbury 2-0, South Burlington 7-2 and Essex 3-2. They lost 10-3 to BFA-St. Albans but get another crack at their Franklin County neighbors on Thursday.
5. Mount Abraham 5-2 (7) The Eagles have won their last five and soundly defeated a good Milton team 16-4 in their last outing.
6. Enosburg Falls 8-1 (5) The Division II contending Hornets endured a 7-0 blanking by Oxbow. Division II teams have to be thankful the Olympians are in D-III.
7. Essex 6-3 (9) The Hornets have split one-run decisions with Missisquoi and are coming off a 6-5 extra-inning victory over defending Division I state champion South Burlington.
8. Colchester 4-3 (10) Two of the Lakers’ losses are to BFA-St. Albans and they have played BFA as tough as anyone. They could by a tough out in the D-I playoffs.
9. Lyndon 5-3 (8) Two of the Vikings’ losses are to Oxbow, each time by three runs. They could still find their way to Castleton.
10. North Country 6-2 (UR) The Falcons have won four straight. They have one of those statement games on Saturday when they host Missisquoi.
TOP FIVES
Division I — 1. BFA-St. Albans 2. Missisquoi 3. Essex 4. Colchester 5. North Country.
Notes: Defending D-I champion South Burlington is out of the power rankings for the first time but don’t count the Wolves out in their quest to make it back to Castleton. ... Burr and Burton Academy lost to Mount Anthony 33-0 but that does not diminish the strides the 6-3 Bulldogs have made this season as Nancy Sheldon continues to rebuild the program.
Division II — 1. Mount Abraham 2. Enosburg Falls 3. Lyndon 4. U-32 5. Milton.
Notes: U-32 (4-3) has reeled off three straight wins and has the rivalry game with Spaulding on Saturday. ... Mount Abe moved ahead of Enosburg in the rankings. The Eagles have a veteran presence in the circle with strike-throwing seniors Payton Vincent and Eve McCormick.
Division III — 1. Oxbow 2. Thetford 3. Green Mountain 4. Bellows Falls 5. BFA-Fairfax.
Notes: Green Mountain’s convincing 12-4 victory over rival Bellows Falls is one of those results that gets your attention. ... Oxbow’s I-91 neighbor Thetford is 5-2 and has won four straight.
Division IV — 1. West Rutland 2. Poultney 3. Leland & Gray 4. Blue Mountain 5. Richford.
Notes: The big news in this division is the fact that West Rutland’s Peyton Guay, an outstanding pitcher and hitter, is sidelined and scheduled for an MRI on Monday. ... Blue Mountain and Richford look dangerous. When they met, BMU eked out a 10-9 win. .... Richford’s Talia McCoy struck out six in a five-inning 26-4 victory over Lamoille.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.