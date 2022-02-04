Clayt Doty’s 1,000-point night was bittersweet. He was playing for Proctor High in 1969 against Burr & Burton.
“It was at home but we ended up losing the game,” Doty said.
Doty regards his teammate Dave Pentkowski as the best to ever wear the Proctor basketball uniform. He was injured and unable to play that night.
“I think we lost the game by five or six points without Pentkowski. He made everybody better. He was our ball handler and Burr & Burton had a good team,” Doty said this week from his home in Venice, Florida.
“Roger Mitiguy was the principal and he presented me with the game ball at halftime.”
Probably nobody played on more state championship teams in the three major sports at Proctor — soccer, basketball and baseball. He played on 10 of them, all three his freshmen year, two his sophomore year, two as a junior and was part of the triple crown again his senior year.
“I feel pretty fortunate that I played with Dave Pentkowski and Bob Green,” Doty said.
He regards Green as the best three-sport athlete at PHS.
Doty’s freshman year, he got the winning hit in the state championship baseball game and handled nine chances flawlessly as the third baseman.
Doty and his wife Peggy have logged a lot of miles and written many different chapters in their lives since he wore the maroon and white.
She was working for Omya, a leading global producer of industrial minerals, with an office on Main Street in Proctor.
Clayt and Peggy were placed at a crossroads. She either had to leave Omya or move to their operation in Cincinnati.
They chose to make the big move. They lived in Loveland, Ohio, a small town 20 miles north of Cincinnati, on I-275. They resided there from 2010 through 2015 before retiring to Florida.
“We loved Cincinnati. We loved the Reds and the Bengals,” Doty said. “It was a great time.”
It’s not easy uprooting a family and making a move to the Midwest when you have lived in Vermont all of your life.
That is the situation Todd Allard and his wife Hilary were in when they made the transfer to Cincinnati’s Omya plant.
“I was born in Proctor and went to school at UVM. I had never lived anywhere else so it was a big decision,” Todd said. “Leaving family and friends was the hard part.
He graduated from Proctor High in 1986 and Hilary grew up outside of Boston.
Todd and Hilary both work for Omya and were among the second phase of employees to transition to Cincinnati in 2009.
“I grew up a Miami Dolphins fan and I am still a Dolphins fan but the Bengals are a close second,” Todd said. “We have really enjoyed the run they have been on.”
He also grew up a Red Sox fan but has gained a great appreciation for the Reds. They have attended many Reds’ games.
“It is a pretty storied franchise,” Todd said.
There’s no question that Todd and Hilary, Clayt and Peggy Doty and the other Omya employees from the Rutland County area who migrated to Ohio will be pulling hard for the Bengals on Feb. 13.
“Omya would do a yearly thing for the employees at the game with food on a big mezzanine,” Doty said.
It was a time in their life that gave them some great memories.
“There was parking everywhere in Cincinnati. You could park and be inside the ballpark in 10 minutes,” Doty said.
When Clayt retired from the phone company, Peggy still wanted to work five more years so Clayt took a job with a golf course.
He and several others he worked with at the course have stayed connected. This past week, they have been texting back and forth about the Bengals.
“Everybody I know in Cincinnati is just ecstatic,” Doty said.
Clayt and Peggy are enjoying their new life in Florida. During the summer, they will play golf very early in the morning before the sun starts baking the fairways. When it becomes oppressive, they will have finished the round and are back in the comfort of their air conditioned home.
But this week, the memories of Cincinnati are burning brighter than ever.
They will be watching the game with another couple, Dick and Gail Flynn, lifelong Cincinnati residents now retired near them in Florida.
The 10 state championships Doty was a part of at Proctor are far, far back in the rear view mirror. But on Super Sunday, he will be immersed in the game the same way he was so many decades ago when he had more control over the outcome.
“It is hard to explain to my colleagues out here just how big sports were in Proctor,” Allard said. “Soccer was always huge back there. Sports was a real thread.”
That love of sports they grew up with has been passed down. Doty’s son Carl was an outstanding athlete at Rutland High and the Allard’s youngest child Tyler will entering his freshman year of high school and plays football and lacrosse.
Sports is a big part of aiding with the transition to a new region of the country. Todd and Hilary had some people over the house to watch the Bengals’ playoff games against Tennessee and Kansas City including an Omya employee.
When the teams that you play on win 10 high school state championships, you get to appreciate the feeling that goes with it. Now, Clayt Doty hopes that he and all those other Omya folks will experience that championship aura with the Bengals having a Hollywood ending in Los Angeles.
