CASTLETON — College football fans arrive at the University of Tennessee's Neyland Stadium by boat.
Now about a 3,200-mile motorcycle ride to the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl?
That was Greg Ward's trip to Saturday's Maple Sugar Bowl from the state of Washington.
He was there for his father James Ward who represented Springfield High School in the inaugural Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl back in 1954 at Nashua's Holman Stadium.
The Ward family traveled long distances to get to Castleton for Vermont's 28-6 victory over New Hampshire. James Ward also had a son Jay Ward who made the trip with his wife Carolyn from Ringgold, Georgia, the little town where Dolly Parton got married in 1966.
James Ward has fond memories of wearing the Cosmos helmet in that first game.
"I was pretty proud," he said on Saturday as he sat high in stands at Dave Wolk Stadium.
One of his best memories, he said, was visiting the Shriners Children's Hospital in Montreal.
James said he has only made it back to a couple of Shrine Games all these years.
Why this one?
"I'm not getting any younger. That was the main reason," he said.
Bellows Falls' Doug MacPhee, who hitchhiked to that game in 1954 while in high school, was the Grand Marshal for Saturday's game.
GREATEST GAME
It was the 50th anniversary of what many fans believe is still the greatest Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl ever played. That was Vermont's incredible comeback that saw them rally from being down 21-9 with less than four minutes to play for a 22-21 victory.
After Montpelier's Rex Martin passed to Mount St. Joseph's Robbie Gilligan to make the score 21-21, Essex's Greg Sprout still had to kick the PAT.
He had been having mixed results. He kicked a 34-yard field goals but he also missed two extra points.
This time, he knocked it squarely through the uprights for the victory.
"I had complete confidence in him," said Martin when he was down on the field at halftime being honored with his teammates 50 years later.
Martin had come in second to Sprout in Vermont's Punt Pass and Kick Contest when he was 11 or 12 years old.
Fourteen players made it back from that 1973 team and they donated $2,000 to the Shriners Hospitals.
Rutland's Jon Cook was a member of that team and returned from Missouri where he is a doctor.
Brattleboro's Grady Vigneau was also on that 1973 team and was a guest of Jack Healey on the Shrine Radio Network at halftime.
The 1973 team celebrated their incredible comeback along with Vermont's 2023 victory after the game at a party at the Neshobe Golf Club.
Rod Bicknell, who had an interception to set up the winning score in 1973, was another of the 14 players making it back for the reunion.
"There were a lot of others who wanted to make it but could not for very valid reasons," Martin said.
Mike Maguire, who wore the Mount Anthony helmet in 1973 game, was another back on Saturday.
"Gilly was supposed to be in the backfield on the play and the next thing I know is that he is in the end zone catching the pass," Maguire said.
Maguire said Gilligan took a hard hit to the head and that he was not sure where he was supposed to be, something Gilligan has steadfastly denied.
"I could see the whites of his eyes," Maguire said.
Maguire's other recollection of that year was that the days in camp at Vermont Academy were extremely hot as was game day at Dartmouth College.
The 2023 players had a great week of camp with reasonable temperatures and low humidity right through game day.
Maguire will never forget the aftermath that day in 1973.
"The New Hampshire team was just stunned," Maguire said.
"We had a good squad and we practiced well."
CHANGING LANDSCAPE
The state's high school football landscape is ever changing.
Martin and Gilligan played at schools that no longer play football.
When the game began, Gilligan watched CVU's Max Destito take the field as Vermont's starting quarterback. CVU did not have a football team when Martin played.
Neither did many of the other schools represented on the field.
"I am disappointed that Montpelier no longer has a football team," Martin said.
NEVER A DOUBT
New Hampshire scored first but Vermont players said the early score did not erode their confidence in the least.
The TD was set up by a bad snap in punt formation by Vermont.
Rutland High's Jonah Bassett said this Vermont team was tight and there was no panic when they got behind.
"We all held each other accountable and we really picked it up," Bassett said.
PARKS FIRED UP
Otter Valley linebacker Keevon Parks had a chip on his shoulder and they forgot to announce his name in the pregame introductions.
"I said, 'If they don't want to call my name, I'll make sure they have to call my name when the game starts.'"
And so he did. Parks was in on five tackles, second most on the Vermont team.
THE POLIO YEAR
Brattleboro's Dick Cook was at the game and he was a member of the second Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl team in 1955.
That was the year of the polio scare and some parents did not want their sons playing in the game.
Cook was one of several Brattleboro players not originally selected for the team but who came to camp, which was held in Brattleboro, to beef up the team's numbers.
"The players slept in the cafeteria," Cook said.
Cook did not get in the game that year, a 12-6 Vermont win.
Vermont was coached by Brattleboro's Andy Natowich for that game.
"We had a good time," Cook said.
LEADING TACKLER
Hartford High School has always been prominent in the Shrine Game and that goes back to the first one in 1954 when Philip Carter and Wes Doyle represented the school.
Connor Tierney added to the Hurricanes' legacy on Saturday. He was the team's leading tackler with seven stops.
"We had a lot of great guys rotating in up front and a lot of chemistry," Tierney said.
WILSON TO NU
Spaulding's Zack Wilson, who converted all four of his PAT attempts, is headed to Norwich University for his freshman season as a wide receiver and kicker.
Bassett is on the way to Plymouth State and he and Wilson will be on opposite sidelines for an August scrimmage.
DEVIL PRIDE
Former Poultney High player Gabe Wescott sang the national anthems for the United States and Canada before the game.