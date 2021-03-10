ESPN recently did a great podcast in its 30-for-30 series about a day most of us remember quite well.
March 11, 2020.
It was the day that everything changed. COVID-19 had already hit American shores, but this was the day that our country took pause.
During lunch time, the World Health Organization deemed COVID-19 a pandemic.
Around dinner time, we hear that actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the virus. This wasn’t just a random person. This was Forrest Gump. This was Woody from Toy Story. This could affect any of us.
A couple hours later, we hear that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had also tested positive.
The dominoes continued to fall, especially in the sports world. The NCAA men’s basketball tournament was canceled. The NBA and NHL seasons were put on pause and the start of the MLB season was pushed back multiple months.
In local sports, we felt the same reality on that day and the days that followed.
I remember making the trip up to the venerable Barre Auditorium the weekend before, watching Fair Haven and Proctor win state titles in boys basketball. The elation was palpable, the stands were packed, it felt normal.
I traveled back up to Barre a few days later to cover the D-IV showdown between West Rutland and Mid-Vermont Christian in girls hoops, a budding rivalry that gets renewed on Saturday.
Who would have thought that would be the last indoor sporting event I’d cover with fans that weren’t made of cardboard?
I remember writing a story that week about the area schools’ history in girls basketball state championship games. Never did I expect I was writing about it in preparation for something that wouldn’t happen that year.
I had planned to head to the University of Vermont to watch the Rutland girls hoops team take their best shot at undefeated power CVU that week. That game wouldn’t be played.
It took us half a year to return to high school athletics, and for all intents and purposes, we’ve had a successful pair of high school seasons. The fall season was shortened, but it went smoothly. Kids needed an outlet and it provided that to them. The winter season has been similarly abbreviated, but has been super competitive and is set for a fun conclusion in the coming weeks.
I’m hoping, and I know I’m not the only one, that we’re looking at a fairly normal spring season coming up. Doesn’t normal sound so nice right about now? A season was lost for spring athletes in 2020. They need this more than ever and hopefully Vermonters continue to take preventative measures and make strides to make their hopes a reality.
We’re certainly heading in the right direction and I look forward to the days when kids don’t have to worry about the virus when they’re doing what they love on the playing field.
This past year has taught us more than we ever expected and challenged us at every turn, but we’ve persevered.
March 11, 2020 will go down in history in our country. It was the brush stroke that began the painting that is the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.
Hopefully on March 11, 2022, all of it will be a memory.
