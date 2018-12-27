Holiday greetings and best wishes for a great new year. Here's a few letters that we've opened for all to see.
To Green Mountain Union High softball coach and girls basketball coach Terry Farrell: I know you love Greven Field in Cavendish as a home for the Chieftain softball team. We like the Fenway Park miniature also. Hope you get it back.
To Proctor softball coach Abby Bennett: Congratulations to you and your assistant Ron Wood for rejuvenating Phantom softball and making it all the way to the state finals last year.
A modest proposal for 2019: Move Allie Almond up to the No. 2 spot in the order to give her more at-bats during the season.
I know a lot of people are locked in on the concept of having the top power hitter in the No. 4 spot and your top overall batter in the No. 3 hole.
I think that theory is outdated in high school softball. The lineup turns over after the first time around anyway so why not get her more at-bats?
I'd say hit her leadoff and get her even more plate appearances except I like Maggie McKearin so much in that spot.
Just something to mull over before April.
To Castleton head football coach Tony Volpone: Husson has left the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference garage so somebody else can become the Cadillac. Like the Boston Red Sox once said, "Why not us?"
You're at a state school where only 30 high schools play varsity football. That can't be easy for recruiting.
Here's a modest proposal: With only 30 schools playing the game that means there are many more than that not playing it.
Not sure how you would fund the position on the staff for a person recruiting football players at non-football Vermont high schools. Possibly a grant? Maybe just identify a graduate zealous about CU football who would cover the state just for expenses?
Anyway, this is not as silly as it might sound at first blush.
There are kids at these schools who can be difference makers. Anthony Simms, a star three-sport athlete at Black River, played his first football at Castleton and played it very well as a tight end. He was a good blocker and caught a TD pass.
Norwich once had an All-ECAC offensive lineman named Clayt Lamson who went to Williamstown High School and therefore never played football before setting foot on the Northfield campus.
Soccer goalies with booming punts are another possibility.
I once went to a basketball game at Newfound High School in New Hampshire, a school that has football now but did not then.
I saw a 270-pound guy mixing it up under the boards for Newfound. He was rugged, but also very nimble.
Newfound is close to Plymouth State so I told Plymouth football coach Jay Cottone that he should look at the kid.
He did. It turned out he was a student on a special education track unable to gain admission to Plymouth.
But Cottone told me I was right. The kid could have helped the Panthers.
The point is that there will always be future football players at the Black Rivers, Proctors, Green Mountains, West Rutlands and Hazen Unions of the world.
Oh, and they come without any bad habits on the gridiron.
Just a thought.
To former Otter Valley softball coach Pattie Candon: Enjoy retirement.
I know your plan is stay away and give the new coach some space but make sure to show up for state championship weekend at Castleton, June 6-8.
To all College of St. Joseph coaches and athletes: We are pulling for you. Your school serves a great need and we've enjoyed the ride, particularly being able to see the Fighting Saints win consecutive national baseball championships in Glens Falls.
To Castleton field hockey coach Christine Kemp and her team: Congratulations on winning the Little East Conference regular season crown in the inaugural season in the league. Everyone said the LEC would be a big problem but you were the big problem for everyone else. Who saw that coming?
To West Rutland soccer player Eric Maxham: All those goals, but thanks for the one we will talk about forever. Every once in a while we get a basket from halfcourt, but a goal off the kickoff from the midfield stripe? How many have ever seen that? How many ever will?
To Mike and Alayne Bruno and Justin St. Louis, the brain trust of Devil's Bowl: You've got to be doing a lot of stuff the right way. Attendance was phenomenal every week. Of course, the weatherman was a heck of a team player in 2018, too. We are hoping he is just as good in 2019.
To Springfield High Athletic Director Rich Saypack: Good luck with the first year of the school's Hall of Fame. That's one heck of a charter group of inductees. And Springfield is a whale of a sports town.
To Rutland High girls basketball coach Nate Bellomo: Thanks to you and your kids for jazzing up the offense. Giving the players that extra freedom has made it fun to watch.
To Poultney's Dave Hughes and all the other super fans throughout the area. You know who you are: Thanks for caring. Thanks for being in a different gym almost every night. You are a big part of what makes high school athletics special.
To Black River Athletic Director Joe Gurdak: Keep coming back. You're never too old. And when the school finally closes, they will find a place for you. They always do.
To Otter Valley cross country coach Brooke Kimball: Love what you are doing by incorporating kids with special needs into your program and being all inclusive. All the athletes benefit from it.
To Proctor Athletic Director Jake Eaton and Phantom soccer coaches Chad Wilson, Chris Hughes and Scott French: Good luck with Taranovich Field come August. May it come back better than ever.
To Rutland High tennis coaches Mary Haskell and Rob Purdy: Happiness will be a full construction-free season at White's Park.
To Poultney softball coach Tony Lamberton: Thanks for all the special touches to Blue Devil softball games — the programs, music, concession, etc. They are appreciated.
To Otter Valley tennis coach Kate Wysolmerski: We wish you courts at the high school.
To Black River softball coach Zoe Trimboli: Best wishes for finding a pitcher. You had a great ride with the last one.
To MSJ tennis coach Gary Thompson: We wish you just one more court at Meadow Street. Too much to ask?
To all the bus drivers and teams during the winter sports season: We wish you safe travels and bare roads.
To Castleton ski coaches Chris Eder, Dale Solotruck and Marty Maher as well as their high school counterparts: All that snow we just wished off the road for bus drivers, we hope finds its way onto your trails and mountains. Have a great season.
To Mill River softball coach Mary Colvin: We are normally impartial, as you know, but it seems appropriate that you christen the newly named Shirley Bruso Field with a victory, so good luck in that one.
To Traci Sabotka: A seat belt for your spot at Keefe Gym. Just kidding. I would have come out of my seat as a basketball parent on that call, too.
To Fair Haven boys basketball coach Bob Prenevost: We hope you have those facets of your game tuned up like anticipation and peripheral vision. We don't need a sequel to the injury. Of course, on the topic of sequels, you would not mind the one from Barre Auditorium last March when you and your guys hoisted the trophy.
To all of our guests throughout the year on The Inside Pitch, our weekly podcast: Thank you.
To Green Mountain Union High girls soccer coach Carolynn Hamilton: You don't lose much, do you? We'll all take another win from your Vermont women's team over New Hampshire in the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup match in July.
To Castleton men's hockey coach Bill Silengo and his Spartans: Four titles and three one-goal losses to start the season has added up to a 2-8-4 start. Here's hoping you get a few more fortuitous bounces of the puck in the new year.
To new West Rutland softball coach Laurie Serrani: Your husband Carl said his enthusiasm for the sport waned a little bit last spring. I know you will breathe life back into the program as you replace him and that the Golden Horde will breathe the same fire Carl's girls basketball team still does.
To all Vermont Interscholastic Football League members: Hoping you eventually see the wisdom of reinstating the 8-man brand. I think it can be the savior when it comes to Vermont high school football for numerous programs.
To everyone: Hoping 2019 is the best year yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.