Boxing Day on Dec. 26 is one of the most popular sporting traditions in the United Kingdom, featuring a tantalizing array of Premier League soccer matches.
Vermont’s version of the celebrated holiday arrives Thursday.
Castleton, Norwich and NVU Johnson will kick off their men’s and women’s schedules with a flurry of action, providing an early-season treat for local fans of the beautiful game. Some of those programs will take advantage of a clean slate and attempt to set a new tone following one-victory campaigns last year. Others will ride the momentum from their 2021 success in hopes of taking things to the next level this fall.
The Norwich men will travel to play Endicott at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Cadets went 14-3-1 overall and 10-1 in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference last season. Following a 6-0 victory over Jonson & Wales in the GNAC Semifinals, Norwich suffered a 1-0 loss in double-overtime to Saint Joseph’s in the final. It was the fourth time in five years that the Monks eliminated the Cadets.
A trio of Vermonters return to the lineup for NU coach Adam Pfeifer, who led the Vermont Green FC to an impressive playoff run earlier this summer. Burlington’s Amerle Nemeye is a 5-foot-11, 155-pound senior forward. He’s a three-time All-Conference selection and was named the GNAC Player of the Week twice last year. The former South Burlington star scored 15 goals and dished out six assists last season for the Cadets, pushing his career totals to 27 goals and 13 assists.
Williston’s Jami Lashua is a 6-foot-5, 180-pound junior forward for NU who previously competed for the University of Vermont. A four-year varsity standout for CVU, Lashua tallied 10 goals and eights assists as a senior and led the Redhawks to back-to-back titles. Fellow Williston native Cullen Swett is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound sophomore defender who also helped CVU capture two straight state championships. Swett was named the Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior before joining the roster at UVM.
Coach Heather Faasse’s Norwich women’s team went 3-11 last season, earning victories over NVU Johnson, Rivier and Dean. Faasse enters her sixth year with the program, which will begin this year’s schedule by hosting NVU Johnson at 7 p.m. Thursday. Antonia Pellon is a 5-foot-6 sophomore midfielder from Pownal who was a standout at Mount Anthony.
The Castleton men will host Russell Sage College at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Spartans went 4-13 last year, defeating Russell Sage, Southern Maine, Westfield State and Plymouth State.
Coach Jon O’Connor begins his 10th season with the Spartans, who return conference Rookie of the Year Adolphe Alfani. The Colchester star is a 5-foot-7, 147-pound forward who buried a team-high seven goals last season and dished out four assists.
Rutland’s Jacob Henderson is a 5-foot-11, 165-pound senior midfielder. He was second on the team in points last season after recording four goals and two assists. Dorset’s Ben Stewart is a 5-foot-7, 140-pound senior midfielder who started 14 matches as a junior. The four-year Burr & Burton standout recorded 20 goals and 14 assists for the Bulldogs.
Hinesburg’s Quentin Hopwood is a 5-foot-8, 190-pound senior fullback for Castleton who played in 13 matches last season. Jericho’s Liam Wilson is a 6-foot-1, 150-pound junior midfielder. Wilson played varsity for Rice and appeared in six games for the Spartans last fall. Burlington’s Tumba Felekini is a 5-foot-9, 162-pound senior forward and midfielder.
Six freshmen from Vermont will provide some fresh legs for a CU program that is attempting to earn a conference playoff berth for the first time since 2018. Burlington’s Ali Ali is a 5-foot-7, 140-pound freshman defender. Another Queen City standout, Jonathan Ashimwe, is a 5-foot-8, 140-pound defender. Colchester’s Domenick Puttlitz is a 6-foot-1, 170-pound freshman goalie, while South Burlington’s Ayoob Musanovic is a 5-foot-10, 150-pound freshman midfielder. Fairfax’s Matt Spiller is a 5-foot-7, 145-pound freshman midfielder. Rutland’s Michael O’Connor is a 6-foot, 195-pound freshman midfielder.
The Castleton women have made back-to-back semifinal appearances in the Little East Conference and will kick off the season by hosting Plattsburgh State at 4 p.m. Thursday. Coach Chris Chapdelaine is back for his 18th season with the Spartans, who went 9-6-4 overall and 4-2-2 in the LEC last year. The Spartans graduated three of their top scorers but return the core of their defensive unit, which allowed the second-fewest goals in conference play last fall.
Ten players from the Green Mountain State will give Castleton plenty of local appeal. Former Fair Haven stars Emma and Megan Ezzo are two big reasons why the Spartans could be a team on the rise. Emma Ezzo is a 5-foot-8 goalie, while her sister is a 5-foot-8 midfielder.
Proctor’s Maggie McKearin is a 5-foot-5 freshman who tallied 130 career goals and 72 assists for the Phantoms. The multi-sport standout led Proctor to three straight soccer crowns and also scored over 1,000 points in basketball.
Springfield’s Alex Hutchins is a 5-foot-10 sophomore goalie who excelled for Green Mountain Union. Shaftsbury’s Jordan Mattison is a 5-foot-4 junior forward. The Mount Anthony graduate played in 14 matches last season and scored in a victory over Colby-Sawyer.
Georgia’s Jamie Ledoux is a 5-foot-4 senior midfielder with a wealth of experience. The BFA-St. Albans graduate appeared in 22 matches during the past three seasons. Jericho’s Devyn Beliveau-Gale is a 5-foot-7 senior midfielder. After a successful career at Mount Mansfield, she played in 16 matches the last two years for CU.
Essex’s Gabrielle Knight is a 5-foot-1 junior forward, while Manchester’s Ada Perry is a 5-foot-8 freshman midfielder who competed for Burr & Burton. Another freshman is 5-foot-7 defender CC Allembert, who hails from Whitingham.
Andrew Lafrenz enters his first year as head coach for the NVU Johnson men’s team after leading the women’s team for six seasons. The Badgers went 1-13 in 2021 and return five players and two starters. They will travel to play Vermont Tech at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Hardwick’s Silas Lowenthal is a 5-foot-10, 158-pound junior defender. The Hazen graduate has started 15 matches for the Badgers. Peoples Academy graduate Dylan Haskins is a 5-foot-8, 145-pound sophomore fullback. He was a standout goalie for the Wolves during their championship campaign in 2020. Colchester’s Riley Fitzgerald is a 5-foot-11, 135-pound midfielder, while Springfield’s William Bishop is a 6-foot, 165-pound junior winger.
The NVU Johnson women’s team went 1-12 last fall but returns 12 players and adds nine newcomers. Wolcott’s Emma Buonanno is a 5-foot-7 senior striker who captured back-to-back state championships at Stowe. She joined the 1,000-point club for the Raiders in basketball and was also a lacrosse standout. High-scoring Craftsbury Academy striker Ida Eames is a 5-foot-9 freshman for coach Norm Peterson’s side. Eames was a three-year captain for the Chargers and played four varsity sports.
Jericho’s Jordan Pelland is a 5-foot-5 midfielder who was a captain for Mount Mansfield. Her sister Jenna is a 5-foot-6 sophomore who can fill in as a midfielder or fullback. Twinfield graduate Eva Hebert is a 5-foot-3 freshman forward and Fairfax’s Kali Wooster is a 5-foot-2 freshman defender. Brattleboro’s Samantha Martin is a 5-foot-5 junior fullback. Peoples Academy graduate Jules Reed is a midfielder
