BRANDON — Alice Keith is a gamer. If any evidence was needed, her effort in the Otter Valley girls basketball team's 36-34 win against Division II Hartford should suffice.
Keith tweaked her ankle, an injury that has hampered her in the past, two minutes into Friday's game. For many, that would end a players' night. They'd rest up and go get them the next time out.
Not Keith.
She was back into the game in the second quarter and had one of the most gutsy performances of her high school career.
"There was no way I wasn't coming back in," Keith said.
Hobbled at times, she fought through the pain and did what she could to put the Otters in a position to win.
When Otter Valley needed her down the stretch, Keith came up big, just like she always does.
The Otters led for much of the night and had pushed their lead to 12 points at point in the third quarter, but the Hurricanes weren't going away.
An Elsie Davis bucket as time expired in the third cut the Otter Valley lead to six.
Hartford kept pushing in the fourth, cutting the lead to two on multiple occasions.
The Otters couldn't get a ton going offensively in the fourth. Their lone field goal was from Elena Politano, but what they did do was get to the line.
Who was taking those crucial shots in a close game? Who else but Alice Keith.
While Hartford was putting pressure on the Otters with their best offensive stretch of the game, Keith was calm and collected, bum ankle and all, executing the fundamentals, hitting her free throws.
Keith was 7-for-8 at the line in the fourth. Davis hit one last 3 to cut the Otter Valley lead to one, but a final Keith free throw iced the game.
"I like the pressure," Keith said.
"Most players would not have come back in the game. She is a tough girl," said Otters coach Ray Counter of his senior leader. "There's no one else I want on the line in that moment."
Counter was happy with the grit his team showed, but knows there are a couple things to shore up.
"We gave them opportunities and didn't show a lot of patience," Counter said. "You go through these close games. We'll get better at it."
Keith had nine points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks for the Otters.
Otter Valley got a big boost in the first half from Brittney Jackson, where she scored eight of her nine points. She knocked down a pair of 3s near the end of each quarter that allowed the Otters to get a little breathing room.
"That was huge. We've been struggling to shoot from outside," Keith said.
Emily Peduto added eight points and Politano had five. Anna Lee and Ryleigh LaPorte were strong rebounders as well.
Especially with Keith not at full strength, the Otters needed others to step up. The fact that so many answered the bell was a positive sign.
"That's the time for someone to step up and fill the void and the girls did that," Counter said.
Davis led all scorers with 14 points for Hartford. Beth Dobrich had seven and was a force on the boards with 14 rebounds, along with four steals.
The Hurricanes (7-5) have a chance for revenge at Hanley Gymnasium on Tuesday, when the Otters (7-6) come to town.
